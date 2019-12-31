Closing Out 2019 With a Front

After some overnight rain in the east coast metro area, Tuesday features some early clouds with clearing skies later in the day. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s. New Year’s Eve will be dry, and we’ll see temperatures in the low to mid 60s around midnight.

New Year’s Day will bring good sun and a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Look for good sun and a few clouds again on Thursday as temperatures creep upward. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Plenty of clouds will be back on Friday, along with some mostly Gulf coast showers. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature clouds and some passing showers in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.