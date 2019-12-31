Home Weather Closing Out 2019 With a Front

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After some overnight rain in the east coast metro area, Tuesday features some early clouds with clearing skies later in the day.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.  New Year’s Eve will be dry, and we’ll see temperatures in the low to mid 60s around midnight.

New Year’s Day will bring good sun and a few clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Look for good sun and a few clouds again on Thursday as temperatures creep upward.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Plenty of clouds will be back on Friday, along with some mostly Gulf coast showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature clouds and some passing showers in spots.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

