Clearing the Air: How to Improve the Air Quality in Your Florida Home

Being inside your home doesn’t always mean that you’re safe from outdoor toxins and pollution. Many people’s homes are filled with many pollutant particles that they didn’t even know about.

Inhaling these toxins regularly can lead to health problems but you’ll be glad to hear that there are several steps that you can take to drastically reduce the number of pollutants that are airborne in your home.

Humidifiers

Homes that have a build-up of moisture and humidity provide mildew and mold with a breeding ground. If you or people in your home have been experiencing respiratory problems like asthma and allergies, it could be because your home is too humid and moist.

You can use humidifiers to minimize how much moisture there is in the air in your home, which is an effective way to prevent mold from being able to develop in the first place. Implementing humidifiers throughout your home keeps the humidity and moisture levels more constant to avoid sudden spikes and the potential for pollutants to grow.

You must change the filters inside your humidifier when they need replacing. Leaving filters that are worn out for too long will make the machine less effective. We also recommend that you regularly inspect your humidifier to make sure that it hasn’t become clogged.

If the filters have become dirty, simply cleaning them out could be an effective way to ensure that the humidifier can continue working effectively to prevent mold and mildew from growing.

Air Purifiers

Installing air purifiers is another powerful tool that can drastically reduce the number of pollutant particles that are airborne in your home. In particular, air purifiers with HEPA filters work best.

HEPA stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air and they are specific filters that are available with certain air purifiers. These air purifiers work by sucking in air and filtering out the pollutants before releasing the clean air back into your home.

True HEPA filters have a success rate of 99.97% when it comes to filtering out tiny pollutant particles that are as small as 0.3 microns. These pollutants include dust, smoke, pet dander, skin cells, odors, and mold.

If you were interested in removing strong odors from your home, you’d want to look out for an air purifier with an activated carbon filter. This filter is great for removing odor-causing particles that can be caused by cooking, pets, and chemicals.

Regular Cleaning

In addition to using humidifiers and air purifiers, it’s best to also take some more traditional approaches to keeping your home free from pollutants. One of the ways that this can be achieved is by regularly cleaning your home.

Vacuuming carpets 1-2 times per week will keep dirt from your floors at bay so that it doesn’t end up being airborne and polluting the air that your breath. Thoroughly vacuuming thick carpets is especially important as pollutants can get stuck deep down where they’re more difficult to reach.

Furthermore, if you have pets, it’s likely their hair gets everywhere. Therefore, it’s important to clean your curtains, bedding, and furniture regularly. This can help to minimize any allergy symptoms that may have been caused by pets.

When it comes to using cleaning products, it may be a good idea to avoid using ones that contain chemicals. This is because they can lead to the toxins polluting your air and causing respiratory issues.

As a result, you may want to opt for natural cleaning remedies, such as vinegar and baking soda. If you are making your own natural cleaning products, be sure to test them out on smaller patches of surfaces to make sure that it doesn’t cause any damage.

Use Indoor Plants

Putting indoor plants around your home can be a natural and easy way to remove some of the excess toxins in your air. While they aren’t as powerful as humidifiers or air purifiers, they can still improve the air quality in your home.

Plants also look like a fantastic addition to your decor, which is a bonus.

Ventilate Your Home

The simple step of opening the windows in your home can be an effective way to let fresh air in while also enabling pollutants to exit. If you live in areas with bad weather, you may only be able to keep the windows open for a short amount of time, but it can still be a great way to let toxins out and let fresh air inside.

Figure Out What’s Causing Air Pollution

A build-up of dust and mold can cause your air to be polluted without you even realizing it. Furthermore, using household items that contain chemicals, such as cleaning products or paints leads to dangerous vapors being released into the air. Pet owners may find that pet dander and hair is the main cause of air pollution in their homes.

Once you’re able to figure out what’s causing the air in your home to be polluted, you can focus on implementing the right tips to improving it.

Further Tips To Prevent Air Pollution In Your Home

Those of you who have pets may want to keep them out of the bedroom as it can lead to pet dander, hair, and dead skin cells shedding and causing breathing problems while you sleep.

In addition to this, brushing your pet outdoors would be a good way to ensure that their dander isn’t allowed to spread throughout your home.

Putting doormats at the entrance of your home is also a good way to prevent dirt from your shoes entering your home and polluting the air.

If you use aerosols for deodorant, consider switching to roll-on deodorants. They’re just as effective and don’t release vapors into your air.

Conclusion

Improving the quality of the air in your home keeps everyone safer and less likely to experience colds and cases of the flu. You can use the tips mentioned above to effectively remove pollutants from your home while preventing them from being airborne and causing health issues.