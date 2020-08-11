Cleaning with Indoor Allergies in Mind (Video)

Many of us are cleaning more often to keep coronavirus at bay.

But before busting out that bucket and mop, be sure you’re not aggravating indoor allergies, Erica Foreman Has More:

Alice Hoyt, MD, of Cleveland Clinic said we can avoid misery by planning ahead.

“Try to identify areas that are going to be potential allergy-challenges for you,” said Dr. Hoyt. “Take an antihistamine, use your nasal steroid spray before you start your cleaning, to try to have that on board to help you not have symptoms.”

When cleaning tight spaces, such as a bathroom, make sure the area has good ventilation, or at least run a fan.

Open the windows or wear a mask while tackling heavy duty jobs.

And keep an eye out for mold or mildew in basement.

“If you’re in a basement and you see mildew, you really want to try to get the area as dry as possible,” said Dr. Hoyt. “You never want to have carpet on concrete – that can set up for mold.”

Bothersome allergens – like dust mites and pet dander – are common in bedrooms.

One of the best ways to keep them at bay is to cover pillows and mattresses with dust mite covers.

And while you should always wash your sheets weekly, in hot water, dust mite covers should actually be washed about every three months.

“A dust mite cover is a physical barrier between your face and breathing in these dust mite particles,” said Dr. Hoyt. “You don’t want to wash the dust mite covers every week, like your sheets, because the more we wash, the looser the thread becomes, and the more likely it is for dust mite particles to be able to come in and go into your nose when you breathe at night.”

Dr. Hoyt also reminds us that our furry friends are likely tracking outdoor allergens inside, which can cause misery.

She recommends giving pets regular baths, and keeping them out of the bedroom.