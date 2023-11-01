Cinnamon may help prevent heart disease.

November 1 is National Cinnamon Day, and we are excited to be celebrating one of the world’s ancient spices. Did you know that cinnamon, according to Chinese medicine, can be used to treat illnesses both minor and major? Cinnamon has been around for over 4,000 years!

2800 BC: Native to Ceylon, which is modern day Sri Lanka, cinnamon’s first recordings are from Chinese writings that date as far back as 2800 BC.

2000 BC: A network of sea routes link East to West, from Japan all the way over to Europe, and cinnamon is one of the spices traded on this route.

2000 BC: The moment it reaches Egypt, they use it for embalming their mummies.

600 BC: The main source of cinnamon is still unknown to the vast majority of the Western world.

65 AD: Emperor Nero is said to have burned a year’s worth of Rome’s supply of cinnamon at his wife’s funeral.

14th Century: Portuguese explorers find cinnamon – While traders brought the spice to the West, the place where it originates from was kept secret until the Portuguese discovered it in Ceylon.

1767: The British established the largest cinnamon estates in India.

17th Century: Ceylon produced so much cinnamon that in the 17th Century, the Portuguese and the Dutch started a war over the island.

1930s: Cinnamon candy is made – Produced by the Ferrara Pan Candy Company, Red Hots are made using the panned method of candy making.

2016: the world decided to give us a trend, but this time they made it CINNAMOtic! A social media trend made waves with people consuming a spoonful of cinnamon

Cinnamon comes from the bark of the cinnamon tree.

Cinnamon sticks are also called quills.

Cinnamon doesn’t have a sweet taste but does amplify the sweetness in other ingredients.

According to IRI data, cinnamon was the most purchased holiday spice in 2018.

Even today in the Cantonese language, cinnamon is still known as “kwai”. And in the Malay language, it goes by “kayumanis”, which means “sweet wood”.

During medieval times, doctors found that cinnamon worked well as a treatment for coughs, sore throats and hoarseness.

Cinnamon is full of antioxidants.

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties.

Cinnamon may help prevent heart disease.

Cinnamon can help balance insulin.

Cinnamon is supposedly helpful in the fight against degenerative brain disorders like Alzheimer’s as it activates protective proteins that help stop mutation and damage to cells.

Just smelling the wonderful odor of cinnamon boosts brain activity!

Cinnamon is a rich source of vitamin K, calcium, and iron while providing moderate amounts of vitamin B6, vitamin E, magnesium, and zinc

It may also have been considered a status symbol and was often used as a special imported gift given to monarchs, royalty and other people of importance.

Cinnamon may actually be one of the oldest spices in the world. In the Bible, it is mentioned in Exodus 30:23, Proverbs 7:17, and Revelation 18:13 to name just a few.

Annually, the production of cinnamon is a staggering 27,500 to 35,000 tons!

Sri Lanka produces around 90% of the cinnamomum verum (cinnamon variety) used across the world.

Cinnamon bark is often used in cooking as a spice. It is mostly used in cooking as a seasoning and flavoring agent.

