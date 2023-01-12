Christmas Gold Digger Online Slot

If you’re going to be searching for an online slots game to play, then you’ve come to the right place! Here, we’re going to introduce you to the wonderful world of Christmas Gold Digger.

Bonus Features

One of the best things about Christmas Gold Digger is its generous list of bonus features. This game has everything from a free spins bonus round to exciting multiplayer options. First off, when you first land on the game’s homepage, you’ll see a banner at the top of the page welcoming you to the Gold Digger universe.

On the settings page, you’ll see various options relating to the gameplay. Here, you can choose the number of rounds you’d like to play, the speed of the game (ultra-fast, normal or slow), and several other options related to the animation, music, sound effects, and more.

Gameplay

The key protagonist of this game is Gold Diggin’ Gus. He has dynamite and a reliable pickaxe at his disposal. He descends into the mine to get some gold for Christmas. He can help you to obtain the precious modifiers:

Extra Wilds

Gold Nuggets

A bit of magic that converts all the lowest-paying symbols into higher-paying ones

Can I take my free spins?

Yes! When at least 5 gold nuggets land on the reels, you’ll get 3 respins. That’s what we call Christmas!

Banking & Safety

This game has a very elaborate banking and safety system, which is both challenging and rewarding at the same time. To open up your own account, you’ll need to click on the button in the top left corner and choose Banking from the list that appears. Here, you can set up a username and a password and click on the Create Account button to continue.

The next step is to verify your account by clicking on the Verify Account button. Now, with your account verified, you can log in and click on the banking icon in the top left of the page to access your account. From there, you can transfer funds into your account, make withdrawals, and check the status of your account.

