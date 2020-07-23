Christie’s Unveils Auction Of Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneakers

On this 23rd day of the month, Christie’s thought it would be fitting to release a list of 11 historic lots of game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers in partnership with Stadium Goods.

The “Original Air” series will be available to bid between July 30 and Aug. 13. Starting estimates range from high six-figures to more affordable offerings in the high four-figure range. An interesting wrinkle in the items listed for auction is that Jordan began his NBA career seemingly wearing different sized shoes. In at least a few of the items for bid, it lists MJ’s left shoe size as a 13.5 and his right shoe size as a 13.

Since “The Last Dance” went on air this year, there’s been an explosion of growth and popularity in items worn, signed or endorsed by His Airness, including trading cards. Building off this momentum, Christie’s auction is sure to set off a lot of interest and discussion in the robust sneaker marketplace.