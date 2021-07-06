Choosing The Best Turmeric Supplements: Options And Considerations

What is turmeric?

The turmeric root comes from the turmeric plant, which is part of the ginger family. The root is the most commonly utilized part of the plant. Ground turmeric root is available in supermarkets, and many people use it as a cooking spice. Turmeric is the primary component of curry powder and contributes to the vibrant yellow-orange color of the spice blend. The color comes from a chemical called curcumin produced by the turmeric plant. Turmeric supplements tend to come in capsule form and usually contain ground turmeric root with other ingredients. Learn more about turmeric here. Potential health benefits and risks

Curcumin has been found to have a low absorption rate into the bloodstream. Tablet supplements frequently include ingredients that can significantly increase absorption rates. A turmeric supplement should include a high concentration of curcumin and also an ingredient to help enhance the absorption rates. Studies show that co-administering curcumin with piperine, a compound found in black pepper, can significantly increase curcumin bioavailability. For this reason, curcumin supplements often contain piperine to improve absorption rates. If the supplement consists of turmeric extract rather than powdered turmeric, the curcumin content will be much higher, as this is a more concentrated source. Supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the same way as pharmaceuticals. With a high volume of supplement products on the market, many companies have sought independent approval to ensure the product is reputable. Choosing supplements with third-party certifications or approval may help with avoiding low-quality products. Finally, when purchasing supplements, the dosage should always be considered. Curcumin and turmeric supplements are available in different dosages. Some supplements contain a higher dose of curcumin per capsule while others contain a smaller amount. People should speak to a doctor before starting a new supplement, especially if they are currently taking medications for health concerns.

List of turmeric supplements

Please note that the writer of this article has not tried these products. All information presented is purely research-based. Pure Formulas Curcumin This hypoallergenic supplement is suitable for a range of dietary requirements. It is free from gluten, egg, peanuts, wheat, and GMOs. Pure Formulas Curcumin is made in the U.S. and has GMP (good manufacturing practices) certification. This supplement is NSF-GMP registered in the U.S., GMP certified in Canada, and exceeds the standards of the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) for supplement manufacturing. The ingredients include: turmeric (Curcuma longa) extract (root), standardized to contain 95% curcuminoids: 500 milligram (mg)

bioperine black pepper (Piper nigrum) extract (fruit), standardized to contain 95% piperine: 5.3 mg

hypoallergenic plant fiber (cellulose)

vegetarian capsule (cellulose, water)

Persona Turmeric Capsules Persona claims that this supplement may aid stress relief and exercise recovery. The supplement is vegetarian and free from many allergens, including dairy, lactose, soy, nuts, and gluten. Persona provides personalized vitamins via a subscription service. People can complete an online assessment to have recommendations for products that may suit their health needs and goals. The full ingredient list is as follows: turmeric (Curcuma longa) extract (root), standardized to contain 95% curcuminoids: 500 mg

bioperine black pepper (Piper nigrum) extract (fruit), standardized to contain 95% piperine: 5.3 mg

hypoallergenic plant fiber (cellulose)

vegetarian capsule (cellulose, water)

Swanson Curcumin Complex Swanson sells a range of supplements, including various options with turmeric and curcumin as an ingredient. The full ingredient list per serving (two capsules) is as follows: curcumin complex (Curcuma longa) (rhizome), standardized to minimum 95% curcuminoids: 700 mg

bioperine (Piper nigrum) (fruit), standardized to minimum 95% piperine: 5 mg

hypromellose (vegetarian capsule)

microcrystalline cellulose (plant fiber)

magnesium stearate

silica The recommended serving size is two capsules taken one to two times per day with food and water.

turmeric supercritical extract 100 mg

sesame seed oil

capsule (hypromellose)

yellow beeswax

sunflower lecithin Care/of does not recommend a serving size but suggests taking the capsule with food and drink. Learn more about Care/of here. Alternatives to turmeric supplements

People can use turmeric as an ingredient when baking or cooking. To increase absorption levels, combine with an active ingredient such as black pepper. Homemade smoothies are a good alternative to supplements because people can change the ingredients to suit personal preferences. In a similar vein, protein and energy balls often include turmeric and black pepper and can easily be made at home following a simple recipe. Health “shots” in health food stores and some supermarkets sometimes include ginger and turmeric. Shots are a potential liquid alternative to supplements. Although using turmeric as a spice may offer health benefits, supplements are much more concentrated and provide higher therapeutic doses of curcumin.