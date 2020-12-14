Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars (Video Recipe)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars are delightfully soft and deliciously chewy, buttery, and studded with pockets of melted chocolate. So easy and comes together in a snap!

Soft and chewy chocolate chip cookie bars

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars is the perfect recipe when the sweet cravings strike, but don’t have the energy or time to make individual cookies. The bars are very similar to these classic chocolate chip cookies but are quicker, easier, and faster to prepare.

These are every bit as delicious as the traditional version, but it’s all made in one pan! It is one of my favorite recipes to make when it comes to desserts. It is an easy treat to make if you crave something sweet and delicious with little time on hand.

The bars are dense but extra soft with that yummy chewiness that’s a trademark of every great cookie. Also, they are very soft and chewy and loaded with chocolate chips with a nice touch of brown sugar, vanilla, and salt.

In addition, it is such a breeze to make a bigger batch. The hardest thing about making it? Deciding whether you want to enjoy it with a glass of cold milk or a fat scoop of ice cream on top (I recommend both)!

Ingredients for chocolate chip cookie bars:

Flour : All-purpose give these bars excellent structure.

: All-purpose give these bars excellent structure. Baking soda: Provides the lift for dense but soft bars.

Provides the lift for dense but soft bars. Baking powder : This helps create a dense yet fluffy crumb.

: This helps create a dense yet fluffy crumb. Salt: Just a pinch rounds up the flavors.

Just a pinch rounds up the flavors. Unsalted butter: We’ll use melted unsalted that’s been cooled slightly.

We’ll use melted unsalted that’s been cooled slightly. Brown and granulated white sugar: Both add sweetness, but using more brown results in a moist baked good.

Both add sweetness, but using more brown results in a moist baked good. Eggs: Let them come to room temp so they incorporate quickly.

Let them come to room temp so they incorporate quickly. Vanilla extract : Never forget this, or you’ll end up with flat and bland results!

: Never forget this, or you’ll end up with flat and bland results! Semi-sweet chips: I keep it simple with these, but go ahead and use whatever flavor and size you want.

How to make the best chocolate chip cookie bars?

Whisk the butter with both sugars. First, start by stirring until you achieve a thick, slurry-like consistency. Then, follow it up with the extract and room-temp eggs. Finish the dough. Blend dry ingredients. Add everything to the wet and stir. Mix the chips throughout the dough as evenly as you can (reserve a handful). Bake. Next, pour the dough carefully into an 8×8 or 9×9 dish, sprinkle remaining chips evenly on top, and place in a preheated 350F oven to bake in around 35 mins. Serve. Cool for around an hour. Slice and serve with milk or topped with vanilla ice cream.

How do you know when a cookie bar is done cooking?

The best and easiest way to check on doneness is to stick a toothpick right in the center. When you take it out, it’s mostly clean, it means the cookies a done and ready to serve.

Also, if you have a few moist crumbs clinging to the tester, this is also fine. The cookies continue to cook for a bit longer even after removing from the oven, and as they cool in the hot pan.

Visually, the top should look set and you should see golden brown edges.

What else can you add to cookie bars?

Jazz it up with your favorites ingredients! I love adding the following to mine: