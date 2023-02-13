Winter Is Back … Briefly

Monday features a chilly morning, followed by lots of sun and a brisk and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a high rip current risk along the Gulf coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Valentine’s Day will start with lows in the 50s. Then look for lots of sun and an ocean breeze to warm things up. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the seasonable 60s. The day will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid 80s.