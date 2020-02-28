Chilly Friday In Florida

Friday in South Florida is all about chilly weather, from morning lows in the 40s to a sunny day with a cold northwest breeze. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Friday will be only in the upper 60s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Look for another cold start on Saturday, with lows ranging from the mid 40s to 50 degrees right at the Atlantic coast. The day will be sunny with a chilly breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Our late-season cold snap continues on Sunday, with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. The day will be sunny, and with winds shifting to the east, a warming trend will begin. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will begin with lows in the 50s to low 60s. We’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.