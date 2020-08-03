Chilled White Wines To Fend Off Summers Heat

The summer heat can be oppressive in August, arguably the hottest month of the summer. Even in the evening, the high temperatures and humidity can keep us confined to comfortable, air-conditioned houses. But that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy wine.

Warmer temperatures call for chilled white wines. Don’t let the weather keep you away from the grill, the boat or a shaded back yard.

Here are 10 unique white wines we recently discovered for warm weather quaffing:

Argyle Nuthouse Riesling ($30). Winemaker Nate Klostermann gets great balance between acidity and residual sugar in this stunning riesling from the Willamette Valley. Medium dry, it offers lovely stone fruit flavors and good palate weight to make it a good match to summer fare.

Romeo & Juliet Passione Sentimento Bianco 2018 ($16). This delicious summer wine is made using the appassimento technique – drying harvested grapes. Italian authorities don’t even have a category for a dry white wine made with raisined grapes. Made from garganega grapes, it is a unique, textured wine with peach and citrus notes.

Penner-Ash Hyland Vineyard Old Vine Riesling 2017 ($35). This off-dry wine has the right touch of sweetness to balance the crisp acidity and make for a delicious, round wine with stone fruit flavors.

Sauvignon blancs

Sauvignon blanc is also a good wine to complement the simple foods we prepare in summer months. They go great with citrus-based sauces that are common to chicken and fish dishes. If any of your preparations are based on lime or lemon, sauvignon blanc is always a safe bet. It’s crisp acidity, grapefruit and herbaceous character also make the grape variety an enjoyable aperitif.

Here are several we recently enjoyed:

Lucas & Lewellen Sauvignon Blanc 2018 ($20). Sturdy in structure but easy on the palate, this wine from Santa Barbara County shows off tropical fruit aromas and generous peach flavors. Long finish.

Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc Chile 2019 ($10). This is one of the best bargains on the market today. Always reliable, Los Vascos delivers a solid, varietal rendition of sauvignon blanc. Classic pineapple, peach and lemon/lime notes abound in the nose and mouth. Nice crisp finish.

melon combine to make an exotic sauvignon blanc. From Lake County, this wine sports layered apple and peach aromas followed by grapefruit flavors with hints of lychee nut, fig and almonds.

