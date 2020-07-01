Chefs Have Concocted Alcoholic Ice Creams With Tequila, Whiskey, And Bourbon, Among Others.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! July 1st marks National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day, a day to sample or wonder about the odd combinations of ice cream flavors. Skip the traditional chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream when you celebrate this holiday!

Mitchell’s Ice Cream in downtown Cleveland is known to mix up some seasonal flavors that, to some might seem funky and to others are well worth the wait. Their salted butter sweet corn layers the flavors on your tongue. It makes you wonder why you ever bothered trying to pick the perfect cob in the first place. And their jalapeno strawberry has just the right combo of heat and sweet.

Another great shop churning out wacky flavors is Ample Hills Creamery in New York City. With two locations plus seasonal kiosks, they are sure to satisfy some flavor-seeking tastebuds.

From the savory and smokey to the sweet and surprising, LICK Pure Cream in Seattle offers curiosity and thrill-seekers a chance to test those boundaries, too. Flavors like pork-belly pecan can’t go wrong, right?

Ben & Jerry’s receive more than 13,000 flavor suggestions from fans each year? They have published some of the weirdest suggestions they have received.

Ice cream was first invented in the 5th Century BC by the Ancient Greeks

Industrial production of ice cream began in 1851 in Boston, United States.

The largest worldwide consumption of ice cream is in United States. On average a person consumes 48 pints of ice cream per year.

90% of American households eat ice cream.

The most popular flavor of ice cream is vanilla. After it come chocolates, strawberry, cookies n’ cream

One of the most unusual ice cream flavors is hot dog flavored ice-cream that was created in Arizona, US.

Hawaii is a home to an “ice cream bean”, fruit that tastes like vanilla ice cream.

One cone of ice cream can be finished off in 50 licks.

Ice cream “Brain Freeze” effect is triggered when cold ice touches the roof of your mouth, which causes blood vessels in the head to dilate.

“Edible inventor” Charlie Harry Francis has created a champagne-flavored ice cream that is laced with 25 mg of Viagra.

Charles the First of England paid his chef £500 a year to keep his ice cream recipe a secret.

Wavering between ice cream and a cocktail? You can have both; chefs have concocted alcoholic ice creams with tequila, whiskey, and bourbon, among others.

A shop in Ireland serves a caramelized-brown-bread flavored ice cream. It was invented during hard times when Irish folk were hesitant to waste old bread and found ways to transform it into desserts.

In Tokyo, Japan, you can find ice cream flavored with octopus, shrimp, horseflesh, and cow tongue.

A chocolate emporium in Maine serves a butter-flavored ice cream with chunks of lobstermeat in it.

Sunni Sky’s Homemade Ice Cream has a “cold sweat” ice cream with peppers so hot that you have to sign a waiver before they will sell it to you.

Philadelphia’s Little Baby’s Ice Cream serves a pizza-flavored ice cream

The popular phrase, “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream” comes from a song written by Howard Johnson, Billy Moll and Robert King in 1927.

The first ice cream produced in Japan made use of ice and salt taken from the city streets of Yokohama.

Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s annually sells $500 million worth of ice cream, with customers on every continent except Antarctica.

Ever wonder why we’re so fond of chunky flavors? Blame it on Ben. He has anosmia, which means he has no sense of smell and almost no sense of taste. So, what does he enjoy about ice cream? The creamy, chunky texture! Over the years it caught on, and now our fans love those funky chunks.

pecans are the most popular nut chunk in the US, and strawberries are the most popular fruit chunk.

New Zealanders love ice cream, averaging 22 litres of ice cream per person each year. Their favorites are vanilla and “hokey pokey,” which is vanilla with toffee chunks.

Rocky Road was originally marketed during the Great Depression as a metaphor for coping with the economic crash.

Ice cream sales tend to increase during times of economic recession.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Ice Cream History

Fact Retriever

Ben Jerry