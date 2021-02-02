Cheesy Turkey Sliders (Video Recipe)

Entertaining can sometimes be stressful, especially if you are hosting and you need to plan in advance. We usually opt for simple recipes that can be made ahead of time or can be fixed in a few minutes before guests arrive. In the end, the goal is to spend more time eating the food, than preparing it.
These Turkey Sliders are a great option when you need a quick and easy appetizer that is bound to impress everyone. If you have some Thanksgiving leftovers and can’t stomach another turkey sandwich or salad, there are better ways to put to that meat and cranberry sauce to good use.
We like using leftover turkey for this recipe, and it works perfectly well. Also, you can use white turkey meat or darker meat, this is totally up to you. The sliders are guaranteed to please everyone!
What do you need to make cheesy turkey sliders
- Hawaiian rolls
- Mayo
- Cranberry sauce
- White turkey meat – I used the On-Cor Gravy & Sliced White Meat Turkey entrée.
- Cheese
- Gravy
- Poppy seeds, optional
For the Buttery Mixture:
- Butter
- Garlic Powder
- Onion Powder
Turkey sliders recipe tips:
- Use the On-Cor Gravy & Sliced White Meat Turkey entrée to save time. All On-Cor entrées have no monosodium glutamate (MSG) added, which makes me like convenience even more.
- You can also make this recipe with shredded leftover turkey meat, delicious meat, roasted beef or ham.
- The cranberry sauce layer is optional, but it takes the whole appetizer to a new level. The combo of sweet and savory is absolutely delicious.
- You can use your favorite cheese in this recipe. I used shredded mozzarella cheese. I choose a milder cheese, for it to not compete with the other flavors.
- Another delicious option is to use provolone cheese or even gruyere cheese.
- To add some spiciness and a kick to the whole recipe, use Pepper Jack cheese.
- The poppy seeds on top are optional. They add a nice and subtly nutty flavor, but if you don’t have any on hand its ok to skip them.
- Watch the sliders in the oven to not burn them.