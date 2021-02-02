Cheesy Turkey Sliders (Video Recipe)

Entertaining can sometimes be stressful, especially if you are hosting and you need to plan in advance. We usually opt for simple recipes that can be made ahead of time or can be fixed in a few minutes before guests arrive. In the end, the goal is to spend more time eating the food, than preparing it.

These Turkey Sliders are a great option when you need a quick and easy appetizer that is bound to impress everyone. If you have some Thanksgiving leftovers and can’t stomach another turkey sandwich or salad, there are better ways to put to that meat and cranberry sauce to good use.

We like using leftover turkey for this recipe, and it works perfectly well. Also, you can use white turkey meat or darker meat, this is totally up to you. The sliders are guaranteed to please everyone!

What do you need to make cheesy turkey sliders

Hawaiian rolls

Mayo

Cranberry sauce

White turkey meat – I used the On-Cor Gravy & Sliced White Meat Turkey entrée.

Cheese

Gravy

Poppy seeds, optional

For the Buttery Mixture:

Butter

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Turkey sliders recipe tips: