Cheesy Prosciutto Cups (Video Recipe)

Cheesy prosciutto cups

These Prosciutto Cups are what I call superfood! They are easy to make, taste super yummy, and can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Also, you can enjoy them as appetizers or snacks.

What is prosciutto?

Prosciutto is an Italian ham that is usually made from either a pig’s or a wild boar’s hind leg or thigh. Then, it is cured by drying and is usually served uncooked.

Also, it is typically served in very thin slices, alongside with cheese. The aging process may differ from region to region, but the overall process and taste are very similar.

To bring you this post I have partnered with the Icons of European Taste and tasted two amazing varieties of prosciutto and a delicious cheese!

PROSCIUTTO DI SAN DANIELE:

Produced in North-Eastern Italy in the Friuli Venezia Giuila region only from the selected thighs from Italian pigs; sea salt, and the microclimate, it is all-natural and dry-cured for at least 13 months.

Try it on poached eggs to elevate your breakfast!

At the deli counter, ask the clerk to show you the San Daniele “SD” inside the shape of ham branded onto the skin of the whole ham.

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA:

Air-cured prosciutto made only in Italy and sold all over the world it is also called Parma Ham and is aged for at least 400 days. It is amazing when paired with melon, pear or tropical fruits like mango and kiwi. Best enjoyed with a fruity white wine.

If purchasing pre-sliced in packages, look for the large black triangle with the gold Parma Crown in the upper left corner of the package.

GRANA PADANO:

It is Italy’s most popular hard grating cheese. “Grana” means hard grating cheese and “Padano” refers to the region in Northern Italy where the cheese must be produced

Made with partially skimmed raw cow’s milk from the production area, is made under strict supervision using the same traditional methods used by the monks who created this cheese over 1000 years ago

It has a finely grained texture and can age to over 24 months. It is great on its own or served with olives and nuts. Pair it with sparkling wine or fruity red and white wines.

What do you need to make prosciutto cups?

You will need the following ingredients:

Prosciutto di Parma

Fresh rosemary

Green onions

Cheddar cheese

Grated Grana Padano

Eggs

Heavy cream

Sour cream

How to make cheesy prosciutto cups?

These hearty egg cups are super easy to make. I love making about 12 cups of them, but you can adjust this, and prepare more or less.

Also, you can make it into larger or smaller bites depending on your preference. Follow the below steps: