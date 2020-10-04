Cheesy Loaded Cauliflower Bake Recipe (Video Recipe)

Looking for treats that are easy on the carbs? Try my Low Carb Keto Cheesecake or Chocolate Flourless Cake for a tasty spin on dessert! For breakfast, add these sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free Keto Pancakes to your rotation.

Cheesy Twice-Baked Loaded Cauliflower Bake is what I call the gateway drug to liking vegetables. All that cheese and bacon on top hide the fact that this dish is chock-full of veggies.

I particularly love serving it to kids – they gobble it up with no idea they’re eating something health

Aside from being delicious, this dish is also ridiculously easy to make. This homemade recipe needs only 10 minutes of preparation time. Then, you simply assemble the casserole and bake it. This is the ultimate fall and winter meal. It is rich, flavorful, and super easy to make.

Also, it’s a great way to feed a crowd because you can make a large batch at once. Get ready for this to become your most-requested dishes at home, during the holidays, and at potlucks!

Is cauliflower bake healthy?

Definitely much healthier than your classic mac and cheese, loaded baked potato, or loaded fries! This recipe may have cheese, cheese, bacon, and sour cream in it, but the cauliflower balances it out by packing veggies and fiber in what’s usually a carb-loaded dish.

You can also make it healthier by paying attention to the ingredients you use. For instance, uncured bacon and grass-fed butter have more nutrients than the processed versions. In addition, use fat-free sour cream or add even more veggies to the casserole.

If you’re watching your calories, make sure to be mindful of your portion as well. But all things considered, this dish is a healthier way to enjoy those cheesy flavors with much less guilt!