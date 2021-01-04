Cheesy Hamburger Casserole Recipe (Video Recipe)

Hamburger Casserole is the best comfort dinner that is super quick and easy to prepare. Made with common ingredients like ground beef, mushrooms, tomato sauce, pasta, and cheese. A great and flavorful meal to feed a crowd!

When I am looking for an easy dinner that the whole family will love, this recipe is on top of the list. It is so cheesy and delicious, that it is usually gone in seconds! I love serving it with a fresh cucumber salad, roasted asparagus, and corn salad.

Easy homemade hamburger casserole

This Hamburger Casserole is the ultimate classic comfort food! Not only is this a quick and delicious dinner, but it is also budget-friendly. All you need is ground beef, mushrooms, tomato sauce, spices, macaroni noodles, and cheese! Then, simply throw the ingredients together in a baking dish, and your favorite dinner is ready!

The fact that it is ready in 30 minutes is another bonus point. Having kids and a busy schedule, this is just the perfect meal for those busy weeknights. Not to mention, it is probably one of the most comforting meals. Kids also go crazy over it, because it is super cheesy and flavorful.

If you make it once, I guarantee you will be making it again and again. It is just that good and delicious!

How to make hamburger casserole?