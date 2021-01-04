Cheesy Hamburger Casserole Recipe (Video Recipe)

Hamburger Casserole is the best comfort dinner that is super quick and easy to prepare. Made with common ingredients like ground beef, mushrooms, tomato sauce, pasta, and cheese. A great and flavorful meal to feed a crowd!
When I am looking for an easy dinner that the whole family will love, this recipe is on top of the list. It is so cheesy and delicious, that it is usually gone in seconds! I love serving it with a fresh cucumber salad, roasted asparagus, and corn salad.
Easy homemade hamburger casserole
This Hamburger Casserole is the ultimate classic comfort food! Not only is this a quick and delicious dinner, but it is also budget-friendly. All you need is ground beef, mushrooms, tomato sauce, spices, macaroni noodles, and cheese! Then, simply throw the ingredients together in a baking dish, and your favorite dinner is ready!
If you make it once, I guarantee you will be making it again and again. It is just that good and delicious!
How to make hamburger casserole?
- Preheat the oven: Firstly, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. This way you will save some time while the other ingredients are prepared.
- Cook the pasta: Cook the pasta according to package direction. I recommend using macaroni or shell pasta and cook it al-dente. Drain and rinse.
- Saute the veggies: In a skillet, add some olive oil, diced onion, mushrooms, salt, and pepper. Saute the veggies. Add minced garlic during the last 30 seconds of cooking. Set aside.
- Brown the beef: Next, brown the ground beef in a large skillet. Add some olive oil, garlic, and seasoning. Cook the beef until brown in color. Next, add tomato sauce and diced tomatoes, along with Italian seasoning. Stir to combine.
- Assemble the casserole: Transfer the beef mixture to a 9 by 13 baking dish. Next, add the sauteed mushrooms, on top. Then, toss in the pasta shells, and cheese. Combine together, and top with remaining cheese.
- Bake: Transfer the dish into the oven, and bake.
- Serve warm.