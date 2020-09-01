Check Out The New Aston Martin DBS Able To Reach Speeds Over 200MPH

For over half a century, the name DBS has meant just one thing: the ultimate production Aston Martin. A DBS is a distilled concentrate of all that has made Aston Martin not just one of the most coveted brands in the automotive sphere, but in all fields of endeavor, right around the world.

Now the new DBS Superleggera has arrived. Its beauty leaves no room for doubt. Its power cannot be reasoned with.

Unquestionably, DBS Superleggera sits at the pinnacle of the Aston Martin production range.

It is both a shining light expressing the most beautiful automotive art and, at the same time, a dark and menacing shadow of brutal, unequivocal strength.

It is this fine blend of seemingly opposing traits that makes the DBS Superleggera the absolute Aston Martin.

Aggressive, yet beautiful. Super lightweight, yet powerfully strong. A commanding presence, yet lavishly finished.

The DBS Superleggera Coupe and Volante offer the ultimate super GT experience.

MENACINGLY ATTRACTIVE

Convention says form and function are opposing interests.

The DBS Superleggera proves otherwise.

The shape is unmistakably Aston Martin, but the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is stronger and more muscular than ever before.

A WHOLE NEW REALM OF LUXURY

Where others stop, we start.

Settle into the gorgeous, leather upholstered interior of the DBS Superleggera and see how our high-performance seats support your body to perfection.

In both the driver and passenger seat you are home before the journey has even begun.

TAKEN BY ITS BEAUTY

The DBS Superleggera is dominated by a breath-taking hexagonal grille, combining a sense of unbounded strength with the most natural beauty.

This sets the visual agenda for the entire car while simultaneously feeding the insatiable appetite for oxygen of the mighty 715bhp engine.

STRONGEST LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS

Typically, as a car gets faster, it requires more cooling, larger brakes and stronger suspension, which inevitably results in increased weight.

The DBS Superleggera begs to differ. Naturally it has been upgraded in all areas required to handle its phenomenal performance, but not by merely adding more of the same, instead using the finest, strongest lightweight materials.

The DBS Superleggera includes Carbon Ceramic Brakes as standard, this braking system in conjunction with the new 21″ forged wheels, further enhances the superlight nature of the car.

All features in combination result in a 70kg weight saving over the DB11.

THE ARCHITECTURE OF BEAUTIFUL

Power without control is power that is squandered, which is why the DBS Superleggera is a master at making the most of the vast resources the V12 places at its disposal.

It starts with a chassis of enormous rigidity and continues with a classic double wishbone front suspension, a geometrically optimal multilink rear axle and an even more stable stance thanks to a track that is 10mm wider than the DB11 at the front and 20mm wider at the rear.

Of course, the massive Pirelli P Zero tires are bespoke for the DBS Superleggera.

BEAUTIFULLY BRUTAL

DBS has long signified the utmost in elegance and speed, comfort and performance.

The DBS Superleggera Coupe and Volante are meticulously handcrafted with beauty and performance in equal measure.

No fraction is compromised.

The DBS Superleggera will leave you in awe.

Its beauty is absolute.

THE POWER OF THE PUNCH

The 715bhp provided by the DBS Superleggera 5.2 V12 twin-turbo engine is a colossal figure by any standard. But that is just where its talent starts. When you drive the DBS Superleggera you get to savor something else even more phenomenal – its torque.

Torque is as difficult to explain as it is easy to experience: it is the power of the punch you feel when a car accelerates, and the DBS has 900Nm of it, more than any Aston Martin road car in our history.

Thanks to the outstanding flexibility of our hand-built, twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 engine, there’s no need to wait: all of it is available from just 1800rpm.

ARCHETYPAL ELEGANCE IN PERFORMANCE

An engine capable of accelerating to 62mph in less than 3.6 seconds and to a top speed of 211mph needs to be harnessed by a very special transmission.

With the ZF 8HP95 gearbox, the DBS Superleggera has the most sophisticated driveline yet. The gearbox sits between the rear wheels to provide optimal weight distribution and has been specifically programmed not just to learn and adapt to your driving style, but also to offer a choice of characters according to which driving mode is selected.

In GT the shifts are silk-smooth, while in Sport and Sport Plus they are increasingly sharp and urgent.

SONOROUS SOUNDTRACK

Nothing less than a quartet of matte black exhausts will suffice to unleash the peerless sound of the V12 to the outside world providing an unforgettable experience to those both inside and out of the DBS Superleggera.

The engine’s effortless and instantaneous urge accompanied by the inimitable multi-layered symphony of a thoroughbred V12 provides the finest soundtrack you could hope to hear. They are memorable, defining characteristics of the new DBS Superleggera.

RESOLUTE

Purposeful in character and lavished with Arden Green complimented with Electron Yellow highlights, this designer specification embodies the adventure spirit of the open top Super GT.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH TESTDRIVENOW CAR CRITIC STEVE HAMMES’ COMPLETE VIDEO REVIEW & TEST DRIVE OIF THE 2020 ASTON MARTIN DBS SUPERLEGGERA VOLANTE

2020 ASTON MARTIN DBS SUPERLEGGERA COUPE MSRP $310,100.00

AS SHOWN WITH Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio; Carbon Tinted Gloss Black; Brake Calipers-Red, Forged Twin Spoke Wheels; and more……TOTAL VEHICLE PRICE $347,536