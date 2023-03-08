Changes On The Way

Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers will move in during the afternoon and evening as a front approaches. A gusty breeze will develop in the east coast metro area during the day. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach coast. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring partly sunny skies and a gusty breeze to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few showers. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, as well as a gusty breeze. Daylight Saving Time begins in the wee hours of Sunday morning, so be sure to set your clocks one hour forward before going to sleep on Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.