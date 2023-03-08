Home Weather Changes On The Way

Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers will move in during the afternoon and evening as a front approaches.  A gusty breeze will develop in the east coast metro area during the day.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring partly sunny skies and a gusty breeze to the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few showers.  Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, as well as a gusty breeze.  Daylight Saving Time begins in the wee hours of Sunday morning, so be sure to set your clocks one hour forward before going to sleep on Saturday night.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

