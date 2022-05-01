Chad Van Horn Receives Spirit of Justice Award

Chad Van Horn, Esq., founding partner attorney of Van Horn Law Group, P.A. received the prestigious Spirit of Justice Award from Legal Aid Service of Broward County for his commitment to defending the legal rights of veterans and underserved populations.

Van Horn recently led the charge with State Representative Michael Gottlieb to put a bill before the 2022 Florida Legislature to increase Florida’s car exemption from $1,000 to $5,000 in bankruptcy. The bill passed and is awaiting the governor’s signature. The bill will help countless people who are in dire financial circumstances keep their cars.

Van Horn also won a case last year in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Florida confirming a more affordable process for attorneys to provide bankruptcy services to underserved, low-income communities. This precedent-setting ruling confirmed the use of bifurcated agreements – an initial contract and fee for filing bankruptcy and a second contract to complete the bankruptcy process with the fee paid over time with no interest – is a legal way to do business.

Van Horn argued the matter in a case alleging his firm violated federal bankruptcy law by offering two-contract legal agreements in Chapter 7 cases and prevailed after six years of hearings with the U.S. Trustee and attorneys.

Plus, Van Horn and his team have handled approximately 160 pro bono cases for Legal Aid Service, providing more than $250,000 worth of free legal services to those in need. Statewide, Van Horn Law Group has handled a total of approximately 200 cases for several legal aid organizations.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., one of the top five largest bankruptcy law firms in Florida and the largest in Broward County based on cases filed in the past 12 months (Pacer.gov), practices in the areas of personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, estate planning/asset protection, LGBT estate planning/asset protection, foreclosure defense, corporate representation, debt consolidation, civil litigation, debt relief and consumer law.

The firm ranked on Inc. magazine’s 2019 and 2020 lists of the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. Van Horn, the author of Everything You Need to Know About Bankruptcy in Florida and The Debt Life, is certified in business and consumer bankruptcy.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with satellite offices in West Palm Beach, Miami Lakes, Doral, North Miami and Miramar, the firm offers a free initial consultation and a zero-down policy to begin the process of debt relief.

For more information, call (954) 637-0000 or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.

###