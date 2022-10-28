Celebrity Wig Culture – How to Choose the Perfect Wig

Ever wonder how our favorite celebs continue to wow us with seemingly flawless hair during those long performances? The quality of their wigs has a lot to do with it, and today you’ll find out just how to pick out your own perfect celebrity-inspired wig!

Choose Hair Materials: Human Hair vs Synthetic

There’s no secret that both human and synthetic hair have their pros and cons. There are three main types of human hair – Non-Remy, Remy, and Virgin. Here’s a little more about the difference between human hair and synthetic hair.

Human Hair

Non-Remy hair comes directly from the heads of several owners. The cuticles all face different directions and are removed by a special process to prevent tangling. The hair can be gathered in piles at times as well.

Remy Hair

Remy hair has cuticles that are unstripped, meaning they face the same direction. You’ll enjoy tons of volume with few tangle issues. This hair type can be sourced by shaving the scalp or from human ponytails.

Virgin Hair

Virgin hair has never been processed or altered, meaning there is no additional color present. The cuticles are perfectly intact since the hair comes from one single donor. The hair is only cleaned and wefted before use.

Synthetic Hair

This faux hair type is made with strands of man-made material. These fibers feature substances like nylon or acrylic. Special processes alter the look, hue, and softness of the fibers, making them look similar to human hair.

Choose Cap Construction

The way your wig cap is made will have a lot to do with your styling options. If you really want to pull off your favorite celebrity look, check out these cap construction options.

Full Lace

Full lace wigs, also known as 100% hand-tied wigs, present you with a whole cap of lace. With the human hair knotted directly onto your lace, your scalp will enjoy breathability and comfort. You’ll love having limitless styling options with easy maintenance and high quality.

Lace Front

Lace front wigs secure the front area of your head from ear to ear. By covering your natural hairline with a silk or lace base for the perfect blend, you can wear pin-up and parted hairstyles with no problem. While more expensive than a closure, it is less costly than full lace and still very versatile. A quality lace front wig can cost you anywhere from $200 to $800.

Closure Wig

Closures are a lot like frontals but don’t give as many styling options. While frontals give ear-to-ear coverage, a closure wig typically consists of a 4×4-inch area that can be found on the front of the hair unit. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly, yet still convincing wig option, here it is!

Headband Wig

Since the hair unit comes attached to a piece of material, headband wigs are perfect for beginners. They can be applied in seconds, have absolutely no lace, and feature hundreds of texture and length options. You won’t have many styling options, but you can easily find one for less than $50!

Machine Wefted Wig

This wig type features an open cap, often referred to as “capless.” The wefts are sewn together, contributing to the volume of the wig. The closer the wefts lie together, the flatter the look is. These wigs are very comfy, lightweight, and beginner-friendly since there is no cutting or plucking to be done.

Choose Your Lace Type

Ever wonder how you can stare at your fav celeb’s hairline and never see a wig – it’s all about the lace! Your lace type determines how your hair unit blends in with your natural hairline.

HD Lace

HD Lace is an ultra-thin, fine, premium lace type that requires careful handling. While it is a type of Swiss lace, the two are often wrongfully confused as the same. HD lace is usually featured on salon-quality, expensive wig types for an undetectable hairline and finish. Rarely found on 360 lace wigs, you’ll spot this lace type on a lace front wig or closure wig.

Normal Lace

Normal lace is the most commonly used lace type on wigs. With easy application and a soft texture to match, your scalp can breathe freely without the extra headache. This lace type happens to be more durable than HD lace and it features a variety of colors of various skin tones as an added bonus.

Choose Your Style

Now that you know what it takes to build your perfect wig, it’s time to get your Hollywood bombshell on! Here’s what you should consider when finalizing your celebrity look:

Length

Do you want lengthy, cascading tresses that rival Rapunzel’s sweeping locks like Nicki Minaj? Are you more of a fan of the trendy pixie or blunt-cut bob statement pieces like Halle Berry in the 90’s? Whether office-bound or on the go, the length of your tresses should be considered for an easy-going daily routine.

Texture

Think about the way you want the style of your tresses to flow. Do you prefer bone-straight locks blowing freely in the wind, or are you in love with the idea of a head full of tightly-coiled, bouncy curls? Above all, you want your look to be natural and flattering.

Cut

Instead of thinking about the length, think more so about the style of the cut. Do you want a 0-degree blunt-cut bob, or would you prefer a 45-degree wedge cut? Maybe you find yourself smitten with a layered, 90-degree cut. The choice is yours!

Color

Decide if you want to go for a more conservative look or live out loud. Try cooler, natural tones like raven black or chestnut brown for a professional look. Wanna have some fun? Go with a daring hue like fire engine red or bubblegum pink!

The Bottom Line

To pull off your favorite celebrity look, choose a carefully-crafted wig that fits your styling needs. For professional-quality hair, caps, and lace delivered with each unit, be sure to choose a reliable hair supplier for your synthetic or human wig needs!