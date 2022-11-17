CBD for Mental and Physical Health –A Guide for New Users

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants. Despite its close association with marijuana, CBD has various health benefits when taken on its own. This is because it interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system in profound and beneficial ways.

CBD can be taken in many different forms, including oils, capsules, and even lollipops. With so many options available, it can be tricky to know where to start. This Just CBD review suggests that there are numerous benefits to using CBD products, and our guide will walk you through them as well as the different forms of CBD.

What are the Different Forms of CBD?

CBD comes in many forms, each with its own unique benefits. Here’s a quick rundown of the different types of CBD so you can choose the best one for you.

CBD Oils and Tinctures

CBD oils and tinctures are some of the most popular forms of CBD. They’re usually taken orally, and their effect can be felt within minutes. Oils and tinctures are also easy to adjust the dosage, making them great for people who are just starting out with CBD.

CBD Capsules and Pills

If you’re looking for an easy and convenient way to take CBD, capsules, and pills might be the way to go. They offer pre-measured doses of CBD, so there’s no guesswork involved. Just pop a capsule in your mouth and wash it down with water. Effects usually kick in within an hour or two.

CBD Topicals

Topicals are applied directly to the skin and are great for targeted relief of pain or inflammation. They can also be used to improve skin health by providing a source of antioxidants and other nutrients. Topicals are available in the form of creams, lotions, balms, and more.

CBD Edibles

Edibles are a delicious way to get your daily dose of CBD. They come in many forms, including gummies, candies, chocolates, and more. Edibles can take a bit longer to kick in than other forms of CBD (up to two hours), but they often provide longer-lasting effects.

What are the Benefits of CBD for Mental Health

Mental health is essential to our overall well-being, yet it is often overlooked. Symptoms of mental illness can range from mild to severe and can significantly impact our ability to function in daily life. However, there is hope. CBD is a natural compound found in hemp plants, and studies have shown that it can relieve various mental health conditions. Here are five ways CBD may be able to help:

CBD has been shown to reduce anxiety in both human and animal studies. If you suffer from anxiety, CBD may help you find relief.

CBD has also been shown to improve sleep quality. If you struggle with insomnia or other sleep disorders, CBD may be able to help you get the rest you need.

CBD has been shown to reduce inflammation and ease the pain. This can be beneficial for those who suffer from chronic pain or inflammatory conditions such as arthritis.

CBD has also boosted cognitive function and protected brain cells. This means that CBD can help with conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Finally, CBD has been shown to have antipsychotic effects. This means that it may be helpful for those who suffer from schizophrenia and other mental illnesses characterized by psychosis.

What are the Benefits of CBD for Physical Health?

Besides mental health, CBD has also been shown to have a number of physical health benefits. Here are some of the main advantages of using CBD:

Pain Relief: CBD has been shown to be effective at reducing both chronic and acute pain. It is thought to work by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps to regulate pain perception.

Inflammation: CBD is a potent anti-inflammatory agent. It can help to reduce inflammation throughout the body, which can, in turn, reduce the risk of several chronic diseases.

Promote Heart Health

Although CBD is most commonly associated with its ability to relieve anxiety and pain, recent research has also begun exploring its potential cardiovascular benefits.

A 2017 clinical trial found that it was effective in reducing blood pressure in humans. These promising results suggest that CBD may be able to protect the heart from damage caused by high blood pressure and other cardiovascular conditions. Additionally, CBD has been shown to reduce inflammation, which is another major contributing factor to heart disease. As more research is conducted on the topic, we will likely discover even more ways in which CBD can promote heart health.

Skin Health: CBD is also being studied for its potential effects on skin health. Some preliminary research suggests that it may help to reduce inflammation and improve skin elasticity.