Care For Your Lawn Like a Pro: 10 Must-Have Tools

Taking care of your lawn is one of the core responsibilities of home ownership. If you don’t have the proper lawn care tool arsenal, however, you’ll struggle to get the job done in a quick, efficient, and beautifying manner.

Thankfully, if you have these ten must-have tools, you’ll be set for all your lawn care needs in 2023:

1. A Quality Lawn Mower

No lawn care arsenal is complete without a high-quality, easy-to-use lawn mower. If you have a huge yard, investing in a riding lawn mower (especially a snazzy zero-degree turn mower) is ideal, but any mower will do. Mowing is often the most time-consuming lawn care task, however, so if you need help, finding a quality lawn care service in your area is absolutely essential.

2. Hand-Held Spreader

If you want luscious, beautiful grass, you’ll want to use the spring season to plant plenty of new, high-quality grass seeds. Researching what type of grass will best fit your climate, and the look you’re going for will help you perfect your lawn. Using a hand-held spreader to evenly distribute your grass seed is critical if you want to have a professional-their lawn in 2023.

3. Electric Lawn Trimmer

Even if you mow like a pro, you’ll be certain to have areas of your lawn that need extra care to be even and well-kept. Using an electric lawn trimmer, you can get into hard-to-reach places, into the edges of your fencing, and under pesky bushes. The process can be a bit grueling, but it’s essential for finalizing a clean, suburban look for your lawn.

4. Soil Knife and Rake

Taking care of your soil is essential if you want a top-tier lawn. Unfortunately, many homeowners completely skip this important lawn care task, and end up paying for it in the long run when infestations and soil issues occur. By having a high-quality soil knife and rake you can easily test, dethatch, and take care of your soil maintenance like a pro.

5. A Variable Garden Hose

Watering your lawn is essential for keeping it healthy, soft, and drought-proof. Different areas of your lawn will need different watering techniques, so having a variable garden hose, with a hose head that can achieve these different techniques, is key. Thankfully, these are pretty standard in home improvement stores and are much cheaper than they used to be (which people are especially thankful for these days).

6. Double-Handed Hoe

For those that love to garden, having a quality gardening hoe is an absolute must. Using your typical soil knife and rake for gardening purposes can cause you to accidentally damage plants (especially veggies), so having a solid double-handed hoe at hand is key. Learning how to use them like a pro takes some time, but the journey is well worth the effort.

7. Leaf Rake

When the fall season is finally upon us, you’ll be glad you invested in a leaf rake. No tool is better for quickly and efficiently removing the piles of leaves that will fill your lawn overnight. If you fail to remove leaves from your lawn, it can cause a ton of issues and will attract pests to your yard as well. Do yourself a favor and invest in a leaf rake that will last you for decades in 2023 (if you don’t have one already, that is).

8. Hedge Shear

If you have hedges and bushes on your lawn, you’ll need hedge shears to ensure they look neat and do not overgrow. For those that want to go the extra mile, you can even learn how to shape them in eye-striking, unique ways. Those who want to stand out from their neighbors will get especially excited about hedge shears. For those that want to get stylish, however, finding the right type of pro-tier hedge shear is highly recommended.

9. Snow Shovel

Snow shovels are a life-saving tool in some climates. After all, if you do not want to be stuck in your home after a heavy snowfall, you’ll need a tool to keep your walkways clear (and a quality snow shovel is exactly what you’re looking for). Be sure to find one with a comfortable handle, and freeze-proof material, to ensure you get a high-quality snow shovel product.

10. Spade Shovel

For those in snowy climates, having a spade shovel is non-negotiable. Not only can it help you get snow out of hard-to-handle places (where snow shovels won’t cut it), but they are easy to use as well. For those who want their lawn to look amazing during the colder 2023 months, a spade shovel is the touch-up and maintenance tool you’ve been searching for and wide for.