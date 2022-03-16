Can You Really Make Money By Paying Taxes With A Credit Card?

WRITTEN BY: BRETT HOLZHAUER

Paying taxes with a debit card is a modest $2.20 fee, and paying with a credit card is a 1.87% fee of your total tax bill.

While that can be large or small depending on your tax bill, there is enough wiggle room to make paying taxes with a credit card worth it. Here is how the numbers worked out for me.

How I Paid Taxes With a Credit Card and Came Out Ahead

My 2020 tax bill was $4,200. Because I was going through a divorce at the time, I simply didn’t have the money to pay that bill all at once. So, I decided to peek into 0% intro APR credit cards to see how I could finance the bill.

Once I ran the numbers, I decided to go for it. I applied for the Capital One Savor Rewards Card and was approved immediately. When I received the card, I used it to pay the entire tax bill. This graph shows how the charges appeared on my credit card statement. The fee to pay my taxes using a credit card was $82, but the numbers worked in my favor.

Start With the Sign-Up Bonus

First, I was able to earn the sign-up bonus since my tax bill was well over the spending requirement. You get a $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 in the first three months of card membership. It is a solid sign-up bonus for a no-annual-fee cash back credit card. Additionally, I earned 1% cash back on the entire $4,282.32, which is nearly $43.

So, with a $243 bonus for paying with a credit card, minus the $82 fee incurred from the servicer, I walked away with $161 in profit. And this profit is tax-free since credit card rewards are not taxable.

Take Advantage of 0% Intro APR Offer

While the profit is nice, the main reason I paid with the Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card is to take advantage of the 0% intro APR offer. I’m able to carry the balance month-to-month without incurring any interest, as long as I pay the minimum payment. And for the duration of the 15 months, I have been paying down the balance to where I may not need to transfer the remaining balance.

Use a Balance Transfer Card if Needed

Since I was regularly paying off the balance, I may not need to transfer it. But if I do need to apply for a balance transfer credit card, I’m thinking of applying for the Wells Fargo Active Cash, as it has an extended balance transfer and valuable welcome offers. By doing this, I continue extending how long I can pay the balance off, and the numbers will once again work in my favor.Let’s say I need to transfer the remaining $2,000 balance to the card. I will incur a 3% balance transfer fee, which will equate to $60. But with the $200 cash bonus, after spending $500 in the first three months, I will come out ahead again by $140.

However, paying with a credit card isn’t a long-term solution, but as inflation continues at a 40-year high, it is prudent for me (and maybe you too) to continue investing for the future and hold debt that costs nothing.

What to Know Before You Start Paying With a Credit Card

As you start to pay your taxes with a credit card, you might want to consider these factors — such as your credit score, available servicers and rewards — before you do.

How Paying by Card Can Impact Your Credit Score

It’s worth noting that holding a balance on a 0% APR credit card can negatively impact your credit score, especially if the card has a lower credit limit.

For example, my Capital One SavorOne card has a $10,000 credit line, meaning that I used roughly 40% of my available credit to pay my taxes. I noticed a slight decrease in my credit score, but nothing to be overly concerned over. It is generally recommended to keep your credit utilization under 30%.

Additionally, a large increase in credit usage could send your credit score down a few points.

So, if you’re approved for a new card or have a card in mind to use, be sure that the credit line is larger than your tax bill. It isn’t advised to max out your credit card, and if you need more credit, give your issuer a call to see if they can extend your credit limit.

Understanding the Different Servicers Available to Pay With

When you receive your tax bill and decide to pay with a debit or credit card, you can choose between three different servicers: ACI Payments, Pay1040 or payUSAtax. Each of these is approved by the IRS and charges different fees.

Pay1040 currently offers the lowest fee for paying taxes with a credit card at 1.87%.

Knowing What Rewards Is Worth The Fee

In my case, I was chasing the sign-up bonus to help offset the fee of paying taxes with a credit card. But for someone who wants to earn more rewards or meet a high spending requirement for a welcome offer, incurring a small fee may be worth it.

However, be sure to run the numbers on the rewards you earn versus the fee you incur. For example, if you enjoy earning American Express Membership Rewards points to redeem for first-class flights, the small fee may be worth it, especially if you value Amex rewards over 1.8 cents per point.

Going Electronically May Be the Way to Go

Tax season is right around the corner, and it’s looking to be a hairy tax season. As the IRS struggles with employees being out sick due to COVID-19 and other logistical issues, there is more reason to handle your payments electronically rather than through snail mail.

And if you need some flexibility or simply want to earn rewards for paying your taxes, consider paying your taxes using a credit card this tax season.