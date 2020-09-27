Can You Have Coronavirus (COVID-19) Without A Fever?

According to an April 2020 study, about 55.5% of people with COVID-19 develop a fever. This suggests that a substantial number of people with the disease do not have this symptom. In this article, we look at the symptoms of COVID-19, how common they are, and what to do if the symptoms appear.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), common symptoms of COVID-19 include: a fever

chills

a cough

difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle aches

headaches

a new loss of taste or smell

a runny or congested nose

a sore throat

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea Anyone can develop this illness, and its symptoms may be mild, moderate, or severe. Also, COVID-19 can affect people differently, and some develop other, less common symptoms. The same study that identified a fever in only 55.5% of participants with confirmed COVID-19 also found that symptoms such as a dry cough were not universal. The following table shows how many of the 202 study participants experienced each symptom: Symptom Prevalence (%) Fatigue 68.3 Smell and taste disturbance 64.4 Dry or productive cough 60.4 Fever 55.5 Muscle or joint pain 44.6 Headache 42.6 Problems breathing 41.1 Sore throat 31.2 Other studies have found varying results. A July 2020 study, for example, found that 51.2% of participants with confirmed COVID-19 developed a fever. A different study from April found that out of 57,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, only 30.7% of people had a fever when admitted to a hospital. These figures suggest that many people have COVID-19 without a fever. Additionally, according to a March 2020 report from the World Health Organization (WHO), around 80% of people with COVID-19 experience mild or no symptoms.

What are the early symptoms? COVID-19 affects people in different ways, and there can be a variety of early symptoms. However, in research from August 2020, a team of scientists put forward a hypothesis that people develop COVID-19 symptoms in the following order: a fever

muscle pain and a dry cough

vomiting, nausea, or both

diarrhea This suggests that among people who do develop a fever, it may be one of the earliest symptoms. However, proving that this order of symptoms is accurate will require further studies. COVID-19 is a disease that stems from an infection with the virus SARS-CoV-2 — and according to the WHO, symptoms of the illness can take up to 14 days to appear after the person contracts the infection.

What to do if symptoms appear

People with mild symptoms that could indicate COVID-19 should stay at home and isolate themselves from other household members, if possible. The CDC advises: using a separate bedroom or bathroom

avoiding contact with relatives or pets

not sharing personal items, such as cutlery, glasses, bedding, or towels

wearing a mask when isolation or physical distancing are not possible Anyone with symptoms should call a doctor for advice about what to do next. It is important to mention any underlying conditions, as these may increase the likelihood of COVID-19 symptoms becoming severe. When to seek emergency help

Most people who develop COVID-19 have mild symptoms and get better without treatment. However, if symptoms are severe or seem to be worsening rapidly, dial 911 or otherwise request emergency medical aid. Warning signs include: chest pain or pressure

trouble breathing

shortness of breath

bluish lips, fingers or toes, or skin

trouble waking up or staying awake

new confusion Do not visit a medical facility without calling ahead and letting the staff know that COVID-19 is a possibility.

Prevention

The best way to reduce the chances of contracting SARS-CoV-2 is to prevent transmission. The CDC recommends: Hand washing : Wash the hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds. Or, when running water is unavailable, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. This is especially important: before touching the face, eyes, nose, or mouth before preparing and eating food after touching used tissues, masks, gloves, or other personal protective equipment after leaving a public place after using the restroom or handling a used diaper after blowing the nose, sneezing, or coughing after touching animals after caring for someone who is ill or may have been exposed to the virus

: Wash the hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds. Or, when running water is unavailable, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. This is especially important: Catch coughs and sneezes : Coughing or sneezing into tissues or the inside of the elbow limits how many respiratory droplets enter the air. Dispose of used tissues in designated bins and wash the hands for at least 20 seconds afterward.

: Coughing or sneezing into tissues or the inside of the elbow limits how many respiratory droplets enter the air. Dispose of used tissues in designated bins and wash the hands for at least 20 seconds afterward. Physical distancing : Avoiding close contact with others reduces the risk of exposure to respiratory droplets that may contain SARS-CoV-2. Stay 6 feet, or 2 meters, away from others, especially in public or around people who may be sick.

: Avoiding close contact with others reduces the risk of exposure to respiratory droplets that may contain SARS-CoV-2. Stay 6 feet, or 2 meters, away from others, especially in public or around people who may be sick. Increase cleaning and disinfecting : Clean frequently used surfaces and objects with soap and water before thoroughly using a household disinfectant. This includes objects such as: doorknobs, handles, and locks faucets and sinks light switches drawer handles cell phones and tablets keyboards and mouses tables and desks

: Clean frequently used surfaces and objects with soap and water before thoroughly using a household disinfectant. This includes objects such as: Wear a mask: A person can pass on SARS-CoV-2 even if they do not feel sick. Wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose while around people from outside the household reduces the chances of this happening. The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face masks in public places where it is difficult to maintain physical distancing. This will help slow the spread of the virus from people who do not know that they have contracted it, including those who are asymptomatic. People should wear cloth face masks while continuing to practice physical distancing. Instructions for making masks at home are available here. Note: It is critical that surgical masks and N95 respirators are reserved for healthcare workers. Summary