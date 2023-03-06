Can You Build an Accessory Dwelling Unit?

An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) goes by many names. “Granny flat.”“In-law suite.”“Casita.”“Backyard cottage.”“Carriage house.” In essence, it’s a secondary dwelling on the property of a main residence.

That dwelling could be physically attached to the main residence, or it could separate from it, sitting in the backyard a few feet away from the patio.

Accessory dwelling units allow homeowners to extend their houses and give their loved ones a place to live nearby, all without sacrificing their personal space. When homeowners don’t need to offer their loved ones a temporary living space, they have the option to bring in passive income by using their ADU as a general rental unit.

Are you interested in building an ADU on your property? Find out what your options are.

Can You Build an ADU?

The good news is that the state of California has made it much easier for homeowners to build ADUs on their properties. In 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom signed multiple ADU-related bills into law in hopes of making them more accessible for Californians. Nowadays, you’re more likely to be approved for building and zoning permits for a new ADU.

Check your local zoning laws and building codes ahead of time. If you are part of a homeowners association, you will also need to confirm whether it has restrictions regarding ADUs or not. This could impact your construction plans.

How Can You Make an ADU?

As long as you have the proper permits, there are several ways that you can put an ADU on your property. These are a few options you can consider.

A Shipping Container Home

If you’re hoping to build an independent ADU in your backyard, you should consider creating a shipping container home. Shipping containers are durable, weather-resistant and relatively budget-friendly building materials. You can speed up the construction process and save yourself some money by using a shipping container as your ADU base instead of building everything from scratch.

Is it legal to build a shipping container home in California? Yes, it is — as long as you’re not violating any zoning regulations or building codes. Find out which states allow shipping container homes across the country. You might be surprised by the answer.

A Converted Garage

Do you have a garage that’s not getting much use? You could convert it into a comfortable ADU. This is a convenient strategy since most of the construction steps are already complete. It has framing. It has plumbing. It has electrical connections. You’ll have to do a lot less work than someone building an ADU from the ground up.

An Above-Garage Unit

What if you want to keep using your garage as a storage space? Another option you should consider is adding a level above your garage and turning it into an ADU.

What Is a JADU?

A JADU stands for a junior accessory dwelling unit. It’s similar to an ADU, but it’s smaller. JADUs are separate units that are up to 500 square feet in size. If the JADU is attached to the main residence, it can only add up to 150 square feet to the existing structure. In comparison, the maximum size of an ADU is 1200 square feet.

An ADU has more building requirements than a JADU. For instance, an ADU must include a bathroom. A JADU doesn’t have to. A JADU can technically share sanitation facilities with the main residence.

How Can You Build a JADU?

You can build a JADU out of a converted shipping container or a prefab tiny house. If you’d rather have the JADU attached to your main residence, you can do a bump-out addition to increase the square footage without crossing the maximum threshold.

An ADU — or even a JADU — could be exactly what your property needs. It’s time to plan your construction!