Can Superfoods Help With Weight Loss?

According to the ADA, superfoods are beneficial for general health, and they may help prevent disease. While eating any particular superfood alone will not make a person healthier, including the foods in a balanced diet is beneficial, the American Heart Association (AHA) notes.

In explaining how to eat for a healthy weight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list foods to include in the diet. People would likely classify most of these foods as superfoods because they are plentiful in nutrients.

For example, the list include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, beans, eggs, dairy products, and fish.

In addition to these superfoods, the CDC recommend including poultry and lean meat in the diet while avoiding foods high in salt, sugar, and saturated fat.

Sometimes when people try to cut calories to lose weight, they may abandon their efforts after some time because they feel hungry and deprived. The CDC suggest the key to sustaining weight management involves eating nutrient-dense foods that promote fullness while being low in calories. This can lead to slow, steady weight loss.

A 2014 study echoes the CDC’s advice. It notes that eating nutritious foods that satisfy the appetite is an important strategy for helping people stick to an eating plan for long-term weight management.

In other words, rather than trying to keep to a strict diet for a certain time, optimal weight loss will likely involve adapting lifestyle behaviors to include long-term changes in daily eating and exercise habits.

Common superfoods

The ADA list these common superfoods:

Fruits

Fruits are typically plentiful in nutrients. Berries, such as blueberries, are rich in vitamin K and C, as well as potassium, manganese, and fiber. Citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruit contain potassium, folate, vitamin C, and fiber.

Vegetables

As with fruit, vegetables are also usually very nutritious. Dark green, leafy vegetables — such as spinach, kale, and collards — are sources of vitamins A, C, E, and K, along with calcium, iron, and potassium. Sweet potatoes contain fiber, potassium, and vitamins A and C.

Beans

Beans, such as navy, pinto, or kidney beans, are sources of magnesium, potassium, and fiber. They also provide as much protein as meat, but unlike meat, they do not contain saturated fat.

Omega-3 fatty acid fish

Fish containing omega-3 fatty acids includes salmon, albacore tuna, trout, and herring. This type of fat may lower the risk of heart disease and inflammation.

Whole grains

Whole grains include brown rice, whole oatmeal, quinoa, and whole grain barley. These foods contain fiber, B vitamins, magnesium, chromium, folate, and iron.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts contain fiber and magnesium. Some nut and seed varieties, such as walnuts and flaxseeds, are sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Milk and yogurt

Milk products contain calcium and vitamin D. A 2016 study notes that yogurt has unique properties that may help with appetite control. The authors add that yogurt may increase the loss of body fat, reduce food intake, and increase feelings of fullness.

How to add superfoods into the diet Here are a few tips for including superfoods in a diet: Eat nuts or fruit for a snack : Instead of eating chips or candy, eat some raw nuts or a piece of fruit, such as an apple, banana, or orange.

: Instead of eating chips or candy, eat some raw nuts or a piece of fruit, such as an apple, banana, or orange. Eat superfoods for dessert : At the end of a meal, instead of eating a sugary dessert, eat a dish of berries or chopped melon. Or try something more complex, like a parfait made of layers of yogurt, flaxseeds, and berries.

: At the end of a meal, instead of eating a sugary dessert, eat a dish of berries or chopped melon. Or try something more complex, like a parfait made of layers of yogurt, flaxseeds, and berries. Use beans as a meat substitute : Instead of eating meat at every lunch and dinner, use beans for a main dish.

: Instead of eating meat at every lunch and dinner, use beans for a main dish. Look for Mediterranean diet recipes : Common superfoods are staples of the Mediterranean diet, which research suggests is associated with preventing obesity. A person may wish to look through a Mediterranean diet cookbook to get meal planning ideas.

: Common superfoods are staples of the Mediterranean diet, which research suggests is associated with preventing obesity. A person may wish to look through a Mediterranean diet cookbook to get meal planning ideas. Supplements are an option: Various vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fats, which comprise many “superfoods” are available in supplement form. Other health benefits of superfoods