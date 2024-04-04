Can Kosher Food Be Hip? Manischewitz Is Betting Its Rebrand On It

Manischewitz, the 136-year-old Kosher food brand synonymous with Passover, has changed its look in a bid for new customers, especially the culturally curious. The new tangerine packaging and arched logo is a full reimagining of a line of foods often consumed during the eight days a year when Jews commemorate their liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt.

What makes this Passover different from all other Passovers? It may be the box of matzoh on your kitchen table.

The rebrand is meant to broaden its appeal to new generations, especially those who enjoy trying different cuisines, said Shani Seidman, chief marketing officer of Manischewitz’s parent company, Kayco. “We have authentically Jewish food, and we feel like there’s a lot of opportunity to invite everyone to come and explore the kosher aisle,” she said. It “should be a culinary destination.”

The rollout comes just in time for Passover, which begins the evening of April 22, when many households abstain from leavened bread and turn to one of the company’s biggest products: matzoh.

Shoppers will now also find Manischewitz’s gefilte fish, egg noodles and macaroons encased in new packaging adorned with Hebrew-inspired accents, illustrated characters and hues of reds, oranges, yellows and browns.

And there are new products in the works: from cheeky merch to frozen matzoh balls and knishes.