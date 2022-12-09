Can I Play Free Slots When Online Gambling Is Banned?

Gambling is one of the oldest pastimes yet the stigma associated with it persists in some parts of the world. If you live in a jurisdiction where online gambling is prohibited or severely restricted, you can still have fun online by playing free online slots.

From pokie players in Australia dealing with the heavy government bans on offshore gambling sites to the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Singapore, or Brunei players, many global people are turning to free slots.

If you want to know whether you can play free slots if gambling is banned in your country, keep reading.

Check Your Local Gambling Regulations

Luckily, there are many websites and gaming platforms that specialize in offering free slots Just keep in mind some of these websites may not be legal in your own country, since they also offer real-money casino gaming. It is essential to always double-check your gambling regulations and national laws prior to going online to gamble. Plus, even if free slots can be legally played where you live, some casinos may continue to block players from certain areas of the world. This is why it is critical to browse all the terms and conditions offered by a casino before deciding to register with it.

For example, while prohibiting most forms of gambling, Japan’s gambling law allows betting on horses, powerboats, motorcycles, bicycle racing, Japan’s public lottery and Japanese football pools.

The current Japanese gambling act adopted on July 27 2019 has also paved the way for the first casinos to be introduced to players here. At the moment, Japanese gamers can access a variety of free play slots and pachinko machines online for leisure and training purposes.

Countries in the Arabic region have very strict laws against online gambling. The United Arab Emirates is one of them. However, many voices claim the UAE government may be getting ready to finally legalize gaming in the country, potentially turning Dubai into the next big destination for global players. While UAE currently prohibits all forms of online gambling on its territory, the country does not prohibit offshore online casinos. This means Dubai players are allowed to use VPNs to play at offshore casinos and either take advantage of casino bonuses to play free slots or engage in free slots in demo mode.

Gambling is extremely common in Australia in spite of the strict state laws governing them. Like many operators in other parts of the world, Australian operators are not allowed to offer online gambling services because of the potential gambling addiction risks and financial difficulties tied to them.

At the same time, offshore gambling companies can provide casino services to Australian players, as long as they are properly licensed. More and more Australians are turning to free slot games they can play online risk-free.

Find Casinos That Offer No-Deposit Bonuses

One option to play free slots is to look for online casinos that offer no-deposit bonuses. This will allow you to easily sign up for a new player account and receive a small and limited amount of money in exchange. The free money can be used to play slots without having to make a real money deposit first. No deposit bonuses might not be huge in size, but they are still excellent ways of playing games for free or checking out casinos and deciding if you like them without risking any of your own money. Some no-deposit bonuses consist of free spins that can be used on selected slots or gaming studios to play for free.

Find an Online Casino That Offers Free Slots in Your Country

If your local gambling regulations allow you to access sites that offer free slots, the next step is to find the best platforms to join. Fortunately, there are numerous online casinos that provide free slots as a means of enticing new players in countries where online gambling is outside the law. Plus, there are numerous websites that provide free online slots that are not affiliated with official casinos. However, these places still provide players with the opportunity to play slots for free. Make sure you use specialized casino review platforms that assess online casinos around the world. Always look for the best casinos that offer free slots and accept players in your country.

Take a look at the selection of games and software providers each casino is hosting and take your pick. Keep in mind there are also download-based casino websites that enable you to play free slots.

Depending on where you live, it is possible to play free slots when online gambling is banned. You just need a good casino that offers free games in demo mode or no deposit bonuses that consist of free spins or free cash bonuses.