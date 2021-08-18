Can COVID-19 Cause Headaches?

COVID-19 causes a range of symptoms, including headaches that can vary from person to person. These headaches may feel like a pulsating or stabbing sensation in the head. They may last a few days and go away on their own or require treatment.

Headaches are a common health complaint. According to the National Headache Foundation, they may also be the result of various factors, including:

Researchers suggest that a headache is more likely to be due to COVID-19 if a person experiences fatigue and a loss of smell alongside it.

Is a headache a symptom of COVID-19? Headaches can be a symptom of COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, a dry cough, and tiredness. However, less common COVID-19 symptoms can include: headaches

sore throat

diarrhea

conjunctivitis

muscle aches and pains

loss of smell or taste

skin problems Data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study suggest that headaches could be a more common early sign of COVID-19 than other symptoms, such as a cough. Headaches during illness with COVID-19 may be a direct result of the disease affecting the brain. However, they may also just be a symptom of being ill, such as from dehydration or hunger due to not consuming enough fluids or food. Headaches are not necessarily a sign or symptom of COVID-19, though. Many other conditions can cause headaches, including dehydration or a physical injury. The WHO estimates that about one-half of the adult population experiences at least one headache per year. Fast facts on headache and COVID-19 According to ZOE: Headaches usually occur at the beginning of the condition.

Headaches usually last 3–5 days.

About 70% of adults with COVID-19 experience headaches compared with 60% of children with the condition.

About 15% of people with COVID-19 said that their only symptom was a headache. Learn more about the possible symptoms of COVID-19 here.

What does a COVID-19 headache feel like?

Many types of headaches exist, and they can range from mild to severe. Headaches typically cause pain in the head, which can occur in different locations and cause varying sensations. There is some evidence that COVID-19 causes headaches with specific characteristics. A study in The Journal of Headache and Pain from 3,458 participants suggests that COVID-19 can cause a moderate-to-severe pulsating, pressing, or stabbing pain on both sides of the head. Who is more likely to experience headaches with COVID-19? The same study also found that COVID-19 headaches were more likely to occur in people who experienced gastrointestinal problems and loss of taste or smell. These headaches may last for more than 3 days and are more likely to affect males than females, according to the research. Learn about different types of headaches and their causes here. Headaches after recovery

Some people may continue to experience headaches after recovering from COVID-19. People recover from COVID-19 at different rates. They typically experience symptoms 4–5 days after infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, symptoms can take up to 14 days to emerge. Most people with mild or moderate symptoms will recover within a couple of weeks. Some people will experience persistent symptoms after this period. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) refer to these cases as post-COVID conditions, where symptoms continue for at least 4 weeks. People with post-COVID conditions can experience headaches that persist after other symptoms get better. Other people will experience headaches with other symptoms for longer than 4 weeks. Learn about long COVID and how long it takes to recover here.

Other neurological complications of COVID-19

How to treat a COVID-19 headache Headaches can be mild, moderate, or severe. Some headaches will go away on their own, but others may require treatment to relieve the symptom. Some tips for treating headaches include: resting in a dark room

massaging the head

using hot or cold compresses

taking over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief medications, such as ibuprofen Learn what treatments are available for COVID-19 here. When to contact a doctor for COVID-19 symptoms

Most mild or moderate COVID-19 cases require no treatment from a doctor. Resting at home and drinking plenty of fluids should help the symptoms go away within a couple of weeks. According to the CDC, symptoms that require immediate medical attention include: breathing difficulties

confusion

persistent chest pain or pressure

skin color changes in the face

inability to stay awake People with COVID-19 who have a weakened immune system or chronic illness should also contact a doctor. It is also worth speaking with a doctor if symptoms persist longer than 2 weeks or start to worsen. Learn more about what to do after developing COVID-19 symptoms here.

Headaches after the COVID-19 vaccine According to the CDC, a headache is a common symptom of COVID-19 vaccines. Other common symptoms include: pain, flushed skin, and swelling at the injection site

tiredness

muscle pain

chills

fever

nausea These side effects may be more severe after a person receives the second dose of the vaccine. They should go away within a few days. A person can take OTC medication, such as ibuprofen or aspirin, to relieve these symptoms. However, they should not take this medication before the vaccine to prepare for side effects. People should contact a doctor if they feel concerned about the severity or duration of their headache after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccine side effects here. Blood clots