On March 15th, National Pears Hélène Day celebrates a food holiday about the delicious, smooth French dessert combining warm poached pears, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate sauce.
- Around 1864, French Chef Auguste Escoffier created the dessert in honor of the operetta La belle Hélène by Jacques Offenbach.
- There are more than 3,000 varieties of pears grown in the world.
- Washington, Oregon and Northern California grow more than 95% of the pears sold in the United States.
- California grows 60% of all Bartlett pears in the United States.
- Pears ripen best off of the tree.
- They are an excellent source of Vitamin A and Vitamin C as well as copper, fiber, and potassium.
- Pears are less allergenic than many other fruits.
- To judge ripeness apply gentle thumb pressure near the base of the stem. If it yields to gentle pressure it’s ripe.
- The pear is any of several tree and shrub species of genus Pyrus, in the family Rosaceae. It is also the name of the pomaceous fruit of these trees. Several species of pear are valued for their edible fruit, while others are cultivated as ornamental trees.
- Asian pears were cultivated in China as early as 1134 B.C.
- The first pear tree was planted in North America in 1620 in the Massachusetts Bay colony.
- The Chinese considered the pear, which they call “li,” to be a symbol of immortality. The destruction of a pear tree symbolized tragic or untimely death.
- Before tobacco was introduced in Europe, pear leaves were smoked.
- The Bartlett is the most popular variety of pear in the United States.
- Pears were used as a natural remedy against nausea in ancient Greece.
