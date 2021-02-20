Butter Pecan Cookies (Video Recipe)

Butter Pecan Cookies are next-level delicious. If you like this flavor in your ice cream and desserts, prepare to be blown away. The brown butter gives the dough a complex, caramel-like flavor. We don’t just toss pecans in there— we toast them first in some sugar, pure vanilla, and more butter.

The cookies themselves are irresistibly chewy and tender with beautifully crisp edges.

This recipe does require chilling, but I promise you the wait time is worth it. You end up with melt-in-your-mouth cookies bursting with a buttery flavor and toasted pecans in every bite. These Butter Pecan Cookies are what dessert dreams are made of!



What does butter pecan mean?

It’s a very popular flavor for ice cream, cakes, and other desserts, especially in the US. It tastes very buttery with notes of vanilla and chopped or whole pecans.

How do you make butter pecan cookies from scratch?