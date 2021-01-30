Buffalo Crack Chicken Dip (Video Recipe)

Making a delicious dip or appetizer to host a party or large gathering is always fun and this dip is the right candidate for that. It is super creamy, gooey, and delicious, and it comes together in less than 30 minutes. Other popular dips to try are Spinach Artichoke Dip, Deviled Eggs Dip, and Creamy Chicken Caesar Dip.

Buffalo Crack Chicken Dip is everything you could ever want in a party or game day dip. The dip is easy to make and can be made ahead of time. When the party starts, just heat it up and enjoy the moment!

We used shredded rotisserie chicken, but the chicken breast will work just as fine. Then, mix it up with buffalo sauce, cream cheese, ranch, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese, and throw it in the oven. Cook it for 30 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the dip is bubbly. It’s that simple.

To save on calories, you can use low-fat cheeses, low-fat mayo, and cream cheese. Serve with chips, crackers or crunchy veggies, this Dip will be gone before you know it.

What is crack chicken dip?

Crack Chicken Dip takes its name from combining chicken, cream cheese, cheeses, ranch and bacon, and bake, creating this creamy and indulgent dip. The combination of all these ingredients when cooked is addictive, irresistible and super delicious. Hence it’s named.

What do you need to make this recipe?

This dip is super easy to whip up, using the below ingredients:

3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken or about 1lb chicken breasts cooked

1 8oz package cream cheese

2 cups mozzarella cheese

Ranch seasoning mix

1 cup cheddar cheese

1 cup mayo and sour cream

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/2 cup buffalo sauce

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1/2 lb bacon cooked and chopped

How to make buffalo crack chicken dip?