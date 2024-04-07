Updated April 6, 2024

From the 4/19/2023 Vatnik Soup:

In today’s #vatniksoup, I’ll introduce an American propagandist, Florida Man and ex-cop, John “Badvolf” Mark Dougan (@RealBadVolf). He’s best known for his battle against the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and for his propaganda work for the Kremlin.

You can continue reading about Dougan’s Russian dealings

(April 15, 2016) The Broward County State Attorney lawyer who pressured web host GoDaddy to shut down the Palm Beach County-based political website pbsotalk.com last month didn’t tell the Internet giant the whole truth and nothing but the truth, Gossip Extra has learned.

Here is what Assistant State Attorney Dennis Nicewander wrote in an email to convince GoDaddy to ban the anti-Sheriff Ric Bradshaw website from public view in the middle of the campaign for sheriff: “My office is investigating a situation where someone hacked into public databases and is now publishing confidential personal information regarding law enforcement officers, judges and prosecutors.”

No. 1: Broward’s SAO was not, is not, investigating pbsotalk.com nor its founder Mark Dougan, according to the state attorney’s spokesman.

No. 2: Dougan did not hack into any database, he tells us from Russia, where he is applying for political asylum. “All the info published was from public records. There was no hack.”

No. 3: By the time GoDaddy took down pbsotalk.com, the information that offended the SAO was long gone.

[vc_btn title=”More on the Broward State Atty and GoDaddy” style=”outline” color=”primary” size=”lg” align=”left” link=”url:http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gossipextra.com%2F2016%2F04%2F15%2Fdennis-nicewander-broward-state-attorney-office-lied-to-godaddy-in-anti-sheriff-ric-bradshaw-website-shutdown-5873%2F|title:More%20on%20the%20Broward%20State%20Atty%20and%20GoDaddy|target:%20_blank”][vc_message message_box_style=”3d” message_box_color=”turquoise”][/vc_message]