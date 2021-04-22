Broward Schools Supt. & General Counsel Indicted On Corruption Charges

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday morning following his indictment by a statewide grand jury on a charge of perjury in an official proceeding. School Board General Counsel Barbara Myrick was also arrested following her indictment on a charge of unlawfully disclosing the grand jury’s proceedings.

Both were arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents and booked at the Broward County Jail. The charges are third-degree felonies. Each was released on their own recognizance.

The arrests stem from an ongoing Statewide Grand Jury oversight investigation into building departments at local school districts around the state. The grand jury was formed in 2019 and initially looked at school safety issues following the February 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The arrests could lead to the suspension of Runcie and Myrick from office.