Broward Health Scandal Flares Again With Bribery Arrest

Five years after tax-supported Broward Health was rocked by a costly kickback scandal and news the FBI was investigating alleged corruption in the hospital network’s purchasing department, the government has made its first arrest in the case.

Federal court records state that Brian Bravo, Broward Health’s corporate procurement officer and director of materials management from 2005-2015, was indicted quietly on Nov. 19 by a federal grand jury on five counts of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery and money laundering, and extortion under color of official right. The indictment was made public following Bravo’s arraignment on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt.

If convicted of all charges, Bravo faces up to 60 years in prison and fines of $1.25 million. Bond was set at $200,000. It was not immediately known if Bravo posted bond or was jailed.

The indictment details a bribery and kickback scheme orchestrated by Bravo that began in 2008 and lasted until he was fired in December 2015. The scheme involved four Broward Health vendors, a pair of front companies to receive cash and checks, a consulting company and goods and services for which Broward Health paid more than $22 million.