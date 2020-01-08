Home Weather Brisk and Breezy Start Wednesday

Brisk and Breezy Start Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Morning lows will be in the 50s again, but plenty of sun is on tap for the day.  Gusty breezes along the east coast will lead to an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Wednesday and throughout the week.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday morning will be mild, with lows in the 60s.  Then look for good sun, a few clouds, and a strong ocean breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Some east coast showers are back on Friday, along with a mix of sun, clouds, and breezy conditions.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be another breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A few showers are in the forecast for the east coast on Sunday, but the day will be mostly sunny there and throughout South Florida.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

