Brisk and Breezy Start Wednesday

Morning lows will be in the 50s again, but plenty of sun is on tap for the day. Gusty breezes along the east coast will lead to an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Wednesday and throughout the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday morning will be mild, with lows in the 60s. Then look for good sun, a few clouds, and a strong ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Some east coast showers are back on Friday, along with a mix of sun, clouds, and breezy conditions. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be another breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A few showers are in the forecast for the east coast on Sunday, but the day will be mostly sunny there and throughout South Florida. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.