Brightline and Orlando Magic Launch “Magic To Miami Breakaway” Sweepstakes (Video)

Brightline and the Orlando Magic, along with the help of STUFF the Magic Mascot, announce fans will have a chance to win exclusive tickets to experience the vibrant city of Miami by entering the “Magic to Miami Breakaway” sweepstakes.

The announcement was made with the iconic Orlando Magic mascot, STUFF, making a surprise appearance at Brightline Orlando’s train station.

The sweepstakes kicked off on July 11th and runs through July 30. The lucky winner and their guest will enjoy a roundtrip PREMIUM Brightline ticket and two nights hotel stay in Miami.

The winner will be announced on July 31 by the Orlando Magic. Learn more about the “Magic to Miami” sweepstakes and enter for a chance to win.

“I’m excited to welcome Brightline to our family of partners and celebrate their launch here in Orlando,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, J.T. McWalters. “Their ability to connect Orlando to Miami and Miami to Orlando is a game-changing moment for the state of Florida. We’re proud to start our partnership by rewarding fans with a chance to win a trip to Miami and learn firsthand how great the Brightline experience is. We’re also enthusiastic about Brightline’s ability to provide more fans with a great travel option to visit Orlando for the foreseeable future.”

“Brightline is thrilled to become a greater part of the Central Florida community,” said Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Sales Johanna Rojas. “Our Orlando Station teammates had a great time welcoming STUFF and we look forward to having fans embrace the Magic and Brightline spirit on and off the court and on our train service connecting Central and South Florida.”

Teaming up with the Magic will bring fans an incredible opportunity to conveniently travel between Central and South Florida – experience everything each city has to offer including rivalry games between the Magic and the Miami Heat and other major events in the two cities.

Stay tuned for more updates from STUFF, the Magic and Brightline as the NBA season nears including special trains to and from the games.

Tickets between Orlando and Miami are now on sale for travel starting September 1 through January 2024 with one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of 4+ automatically save an additional 25 percent on SMART fares. Purchase tickets now at gobrightline.com.

Brightline’s Orlando expansion is an essential piece of the boldest, private infrastructure project in the nation, connecting millions of riders between Central and South Florida.

Service will begin this summer and will include 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando. Regular service from Orlando to Miami will stop at all Brightline stations including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura with a run time of three hours and 30 minutes.

Guests should sign up for Brightline emails on gobrightline.com to be the first to know when summer inaugural rides will go on sale.

About Brightline

Brightline is the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America. The company currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach with its Orlando station beginning service in 2023.

For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando’s NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic’s mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants.

The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal’s 2012 Sports Facility of the Year.

For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.