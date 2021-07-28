Bridging the Gap Between Human Intelligence and Robotic Strength

Innovative technologies are constantly under development to increase assembly productivity in manufacturing industries. Equipment for these industries is designed to meet and exceed productivity goals while lowering costs.

Sarcos Robotics is a subject matter expert when it comes to combining human intelligence with robotic strength.

Robotic automation is helpful when physical strength is required, but there are still limitations. Many tasks involved in assembly occur in unstructured environments with awkward, bulky components.

Humans Still Needed

Some workers in the manufacturing industry may be concerned that robots will completely replace them in the future. However, the truth is that humans are still a very valuable part of the manufacturing process.

Workers can utilize powered exoskeleton suits to provide the needed strength of a robot with the decision-making and skill of the operator.

Human Intelligence and Robotic Strength

The Guardian XO full-body, powered exoskeleton from Sarcos Robotics is an example of one such robotic suit. It gives workers enhanced lifting power, up to 200 lb (90 kg). The exoskeleton is modeled after the human body. The exoskeleton detects a worker’s movements through robotic sensors and intelligent software and reacts accordingly for a near-seamless operating experience.

In addition, the Guardian XO industrial exoskeleton has 24 degrees of mobility, allowing natural freedom of movement. It can lift and hold up to 200 pounds (90 kg). Operators can enter areas too small for other, larger equipment, making handling heavy objects possible in an unstructured environment.

Sarcos Robotics

As the field of robotics continues to grow, many industries are discovering the benefits of melding human intuition with the power and efficiency of robotics. Companies in construction and manufacturing can use powered exoskeletons to increase productivity while reducing stress and strain on workers.

Resource:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/ethankarp/2021/02/03/automation-wont-take-all-the-manufacturing-jobs–and-covid-proves-it-heres-how/?sh=672951604aa1