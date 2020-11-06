Breezy With Showers, Tracking Eta

Friday features good sun at times with clouds and plenty of showers on a gusty breeze. Localized flooding is possible in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Saturday evening. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for widespread showers and storms, with heavy downpours and localized flooding possible. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will see windy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Widespread showers and a few storms could lead to localized flooding in some areas. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast will depend on the track and strength of Eta. At this point, look for windy conditions with gusts near tropical storm strength. Plenty of showers and storms will move through, with heavy downpours and flooding possible. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday will still see the effects of Eta, with a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

We continue to watch Eta very closely. At midday on Thursday, Tropical Depression Eta was still bringing heavy rain and flash flooding to portions of Central America. Maximum sustained winds were 30 miles per hour at this time. Eta is forecast to move into the Caribbean on Friday and strengthen. The forecast track remains uncertain, as wind shear and Eta’s interaction with a mid to upper-level trough. In any case, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and portions of Cuba will see heavy rains this weekend. The effects on South Florida will include heavy and prolonged rainfall, with flooding possible in some locations this weekend and early next week. It’s too early to tell if we’ll have any additional effects, and we’ll keep you posted this weekend and beyond.