Breezy With Near Record Heat

Saturday features plenty of sun, a few clouds, and a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring sunny skies and a nice sea breeze in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few suburban locations in the east coast metro area topping out in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature good sun, some clouds, and showers in spots in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a sunny morning with some clouds and showers developing in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.