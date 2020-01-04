Breezy Showers and Storms Saturday

Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s, but a reading or two in the mid 80s is likely in the east coast metro area. Some early fog is also in the forecast for the Gulf coast and interior locations. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Highs onwill be mostly in the low 80s, but a reading or two in the mid 80s is likely in the east coast metro area.

Saturday night will be breezy as the front clears the area and temperatures drop quickly. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Sunday will be sunny but quite cool. Sunday ‘s highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

After another chilly start, Monday will feature lots of sun and the beginning of a slow warming trend. Monday ‘s highs will be in the low 70s.

Look for another cool start on Tuesday , followed by good sun and a few clouds. Tuesday ‘s highs will be in the mid 70s.