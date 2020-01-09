Breezy and Warmer Thursday

After a mild start with lows mostly in the 60s, Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds on a strong ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches late on Wednesday and lasting into the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will be breezy and mostly sunny, and the east coast could see a stray shower. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be another breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds, and a few showers are likely in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a gentle but warm ocean breeze. Some showers are in the forecast for the east coast metro area again. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Look for lots of warm sun on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s.