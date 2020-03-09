Home Weather Breezy And Warmer Monday In Florida

Breezy And Warmer Monday In Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After a windy and cloudy Sunday, Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers on a brisk breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches until Wednesday evening, and minor flooding is possible at high tides along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and breezy conditions will continue in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Look for lots of sun again on Thursday.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

