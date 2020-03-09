Breezy And Warmer Monday In Florida

After a windy and cloudy Sunday, Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers on a brisk breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches until Wednesday evening, and minor flooding is possible at high tides along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and breezy conditions will continue in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Look for lots of sun again on Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.