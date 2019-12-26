Breezy and Seasonable Thursday

After a mild start with a mid-morning east coast shower or two, Thursday features a gusty ocean breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents continues at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will bring good sun and a few showers on a brisk ocean breeze — with gusty conditions along the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and a few passing east coast showers on a gusty ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with some east coast showers on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

A mix of sun, clouds, and showers are on tap for Monday as a front approaches. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf cost and a bit warmer elsewhere.