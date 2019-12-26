Home Weather Breezy and Seasonable Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After a mild start with a mid-morning east coast shower or two, Thursday features a gusty ocean breeze and a mix of sun and clouds.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents continues at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will bring good sun and a few showers on a brisk ocean breeze — with gusty conditions along the Atlantic coast.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and a few passing east coast showers on a gusty ocean breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with some east coast showers on Sunday.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

A mix of sun, clouds, and showers are on tap for Monday as a front approaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf cost and a bit warmer elsewhere.

By Donna Thomas, SouthFloridaReporter.com, certified Meteorologist, Dec. 26, 2019

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

