Breezy And Rainy (need pix)

Tuesday features more wet weather and breezy conditions. Look for lots of clouds with periods of showers and storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible, especially in portions of the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring breezy conditions, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers. A storm is possible in spots during the evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature the return of the sun, but clouds and showers will still be in the forecast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be mostly sunny with some passing showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun and a shower or two in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds at times, and a few showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.