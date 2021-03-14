Boxing Betting: How To Bet On The Fight Game

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown forcing the suspension of many boxing events across the world the fight game refused to stay down. In 2021, professional boxing came out swinging giving followers of the noble art some exciting bouts to look forward to.

There may be no fans in attendance during the early exchanges but promoters are forging on with plans to see the best face the best, plotting unification bouts involving Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Saul Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, Josh Taylor and Carlos Ramirez.

The biggest bouts on the boxing calendar will be shown live on television and major bookmakers across the world have reacted to the increased levels of interest. The betting experts at SeoBrothers explain the different markets available, the promotions and how you can gamble using your mobile device while watching the live-action.

Accumulators off big wins for small stakes

Boxing bettors have never had it so good with more fights from more countries shown live on television and covered by major betting apps. As well as the main attraction there are also odds offered on the undercard bouts.

Let’s say for example you placed a $20 accumulator on five boxers to win their fights. You’ll be following the bouts for several hours, marking off the results and winning selections as you go. As well as an evening’s entertainment, accumulator betting on sports like boxing where there are short-priced favorites is great. When one fighter is odds-on there’s little reason to back them to win the fight. But if you add a few together you will have a chance at a bigger return.

In an accumulator, every selection must be correct for the bet to be paid out for a profit, but it comes with just one stake. Multiples are slightly different and if you are betting on one of the more popular multi-bets you should ensure you understand the bet and stakes in full before gambling. This will help you to avoid overspending on stakes.

A flurry of markets

There was once a time when boxing bettors were restricted to predicting which fighter would win a bout. We refer to that as the bad old days. Now there are dozens of markets on every fixture. You can back the fight winner, of course, but there’s a long list of specials.

It’s worth familiarizing yourself with all available betting markets on a fight before placing your wager. The reason for that is there may be a better way to beat the bookies.

For example, if you expect a fight involving two big hitters to end in the first few rounds you could back either boxer to win by knockout. A smarter bet, however, would be to bet on the fight to last less than six rounds. That way it doesn’t matter which boxer wins, as long they get the victory before the bell to end round six.

Some of the most popular boxing specials include:

– Total rounds

– Round betting

– Exact method of victory

– To be knocked down and still win

– Both fighters to be knocked down

– To win on a unanimous points decision

– To win on a majority points decision

Promos that pack a punch

As well as offering competitive odds the leading betting apps offer promotions to stand out from the crowd. They know betting on the big fights is always going to be popular and they want to ensure as many people as possible gamble using their site.

To achieve that in such a competitive market they must offer something better than the competition. That’s where the marketing team comes into play.

These promos come in many different sizes. The recent launch of Serbian MightyTips betting site allows you to view the best of them for free. The type of deals you can expect to find include free bets, risk-free bets, enhanced odds, cash-back offers and more.

About SeoBrothers

SeoBrothers specializes in SEO marketing covering many popular topics, including sports and the sports betting industry. They research and review the top bookmakers from across the world and bring you the standout bonuses available.