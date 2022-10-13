‘Black Friday Is Here’: Holiday Sales Are Already On, With Record-Breaking Deals (Video)

By Jessica Dickler

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but the discounts have only just begun.

“Black Friday is here,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, noting that sales that traditionally rolled out on the Friday after Thanksgiving Day are starting earlier this year.

In addition to Amazon, big-name retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy are also getting a jump on the holiday shopping season with discounts on all types of gifts.

With year-end sales starting earlier, retailers are hoping to lure shoppers with promotions well before the traditional buying season, as consumers become increasingly concerned about higher prices.

Contrary to shoppers’ inflation-era fears, discounts this year are actually expected to hit record highs for categories such as electronics, toys and computers, according to Adobe’s online-shopping forecast.

Excess inventory is playing a role in the price cuts, said Deborah Weinswig, founder and CEO of Coresight Research. “There is a glut of inventory and it underscores the widespread expectation of a highly promotional fourth quarter,” she said.