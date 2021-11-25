Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

WRITTEN BY: TRAE BODGE

It’s that time again, where retailers big and small toss their sales into the Holiday shopping ring. My favorite categories over this big sale weekend are Beauty, Tech, and fall Apparel & Footwear, and I have unearthed a variety of BIG sales so you can save a bundle on your holiday shopping.

Beauty

Aunt Jackie’s Curls & Coils: This hair care brand is dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable hair care solutions for all hair types, with an emphasis on wavy, coiled, kinky, and mixed textures. The formulas are infused with natural oils, butters, and conditioners. On Black Friday, save 50 percent off site wide. On Cyber Monday, they’re offering a Build-Your-Bundle promotion, where you can purchase any three products for $20, any four products for $25, and any five products for $30. Prices range from $5.95 to $12.95 before the discount. : This hair care brand is dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable hair care solutions for all hair types, with an emphasis on wavy, coiled, kinky, and mixed textures. The formulas are infused with natural oils, butters, and conditioners. On Black Friday, save 50 percent off site wide. On Cyber Monday, they’re offering a Build-Your-Bundle promotion, where you can purchase any three products for $20, any four products for $25, and any five products for $30. Prices range from $5.95 to $12.95 before the discount.

B GREAT: This 100 percent full-spectrum hemp brand offers CBD products that are made in the US and independently tested, including a suite of skincare products ($10 and up) that promote better overall health and wellbeing. From November 26-30, save 50 percent off site wide with code HOLIDAY50.

Drybar: The focus of this brand is helping its customers achieve the perfect blowout. Prices start at $10. From November 18-28, save 20 percent off site wide, plus free shipping and free samples. From November 29-December 6, enjoy Special Value Sets with savings of up to 40 percent off, plus free shipping and free samples.

Eva Naturals: Give the gift of cruelty-free vegan skincare ($9 and up), including their Vitamin C Serum Plus that has over 40,000 Amazon reviews. I love their Hyaluronic Acid Cream Moisturizer for dry winter skin! On Black Friday, save 15 percent off site wide. On Cyber Monday, save 20 percent off all bundles plus free 2-3 day shipping on select products.

Irresistible Me: This hair extension brand offers a wide selection of extensions in straight to curly to kinky curly textures, lengths from 14-28 inches, and 17 shades to choose from ($49.90 and up). The extensions are created with high-quality 100 percent Remy human hair made using a multi-tonal hair technology Through November 28, save up to 40 percent off hair extensions.

MDSolarSciences: This Dermatologist-founded sun and skincare brand is reef safe, clean, and sustainable. There are products ($20 and up) for every skin tone and skin type, even very sensitive skin, rosacea, and eczema. The brand is offering the following sales:

From November 20-27, save 35 percent off sitewide with code BF2021.

From November 28-29, save 35 percent off sitewide and receive a free Lip Balm SPF 30 in Bare (a $20 value) with code CM2021.

No B.S. Skincare: This skincare brand, of which I am a fan, takes the good that nature has to offer and blends it with science-made innovations. In an industry full of marketing claims, No B.S. is committed to no false claims, no questionable ingredients, and no broken promises. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday with code CYBERDEALS, save 50 percent off site wide. Each order will receive a free gift card and select orders will receive a free award-winning Retinol Night Cream.

oVertone: This hair color brand is known for its semi-permanent, pigmented conditioners ($6 and up), which allow you to easily achieve and maintain vibrant hair colors right from your shower in fewer than 15 minutes!​ From November 22-28, save 40 percent off site wide with code OMG40.

Pai-Shau: This luxury haircare brand aims to treat both the hair and scalp with a vitamin-rich Signature Tea Complex, which includes five steeped teas: rooibos tea to strengthen, pu-erh tea to repair, green tea to exfoliate, white tea to protect, and black tea to nourish. From November 25-29, save 25 percent off site wide. Shoppers with orders over $125 will also receive a full-size Supreme Revitalizing Mask ($43 value).

twenty/twenty beauty: Created by a board-certified ophthalmologist, this collection of beauty and skincare products ($20 and up) is rooted in science and committed to eye health and hygiene. From November 25-28, save 30 percent off site wide with code BLACKFRIDAY. On Cyber Monday with code CYBERMONDAY, save 25 percent off site wide and receive a free Double Duty Liner (a $22 value) with every purchase.

Tech

Car and Driver: From November 19-26 and on Cyber Monday, this car accessories brand will be offering 40 percent off on all products, except the Intellidash+ and Intellidash Pro, which will be $50 off. The sale, which will be on Best Buy and Amazon, includes the following:

Car Vent/Dashboard Mount with Wireless Charging (originally $59.99): Charge your smartphone without cords and keep it within your sightline while driving with this case-friendly all-in-one wireless charging mount.

Car Power Station (originally $39.99): Transform your vehicle’s console into a media center with this Bluetooth power cup holder.

FM Transmitter and 12v USB Car Charger with SIRI/Google Assistant Activation, (originally $39.99): This device allows you to stream calls and music through your car’s FM radio while simultaneously charging your phone.

Devolo Magic 2 WiFi next Whole Home Kit and Starter Kit: This Wi-Fi adapter helps to boost and strengthen your internet signals. Simply plug the adapter into any power socket for an instant mesh Wi-Fi hotspot. From November 25-29 on Amazon, get the kit, which comes with two adapters to bring reliable internet throughout the home, for $147.99, which is $37 off.

Fitbit: Save $50 off these three models from fitness tracker brand Fitbit.

Luxe (excludes Special Edition Gorjana): $99.95 (Originally $149.95)

This stylish tracker has up to 5 days of battery life and tracks the essentials as well as a Stress Management Score, Sleep Score, breathing rate measurement, and even blood glucose level logging.

Inspire 2: $59.95 (Originally $99.95)

This accessible, easy-to-use, tracker has up to 10 days of battery life and offers motivating fitness features such as Active Zone Minutes, and 20+ goal-based exercise modes. New subscribers also receive a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium.

Ace 3/Minions: $49.95 (Originally $79.95)

Created for kids ages 6+, this Minion-themed tracker offers motivating challenges, virtual badges, 8 days of battery life, fun colors, and animated clock faces, Ace 3 supports all-around action for kids to build healthy habits.

SOUL: This leading brand of affordable and colorful high-quality audio, noise-canceling, and wireless products is having the following sales on Amazon.

From November 25-30, save up to 35 percent.

EMOTION MAX and EMOTION PRO: Save 20 percent off.

S-NANO, SYNC ANC, S-FIT, S-STORM: Save 25 percent off.

SYNC PRO: Save 35 percent off.

Apparel & footwear

Atoms: These lightweight sneakers feature a cloud-like insole, laces you’ll never need to re-tie, and an odor-fighting copper thread lining. They are appropriate for work or fun and come in quarter sizes for a more precise fit—and less strain on the body. These are possibly the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn!! From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, save $20 off one pair and $50 off two pairs (originally $129).

Bespoke Post: This company delivers under-the-radar apparel and accessories through a monthly membership and e-commerce shop. The brand is on a mission to introduce members to goods from small businesses and guidance that inspires curiosity and leads to enriching new experiences. On Black Friday, save up to 60 percent off select goods (prices start at $10). On Cyber Monday with code CYBER2021, save 50 percent off your first box or get 20 percent off any one box without a membership.

CouponFollow.com: This real-time coupon code search engine and directory helps millions of consumers save money each month. CouponFollow will have lots of fabulous deals over Cyber Weekend, including 20 percent off TipsyElves with code CF20OFF, and 15 percent off Misguided apparel with code NEXTGEN. (Disclosure: I have a financial relationship with CouponFollow.)

Grace Eleyae: This brand of stylish satin-lined headwear is designed to protect the scalp from the ravages of winter. From November 25-29, Buy One, Get One Free of equal or lesser value, excluding wool structured hats, which will be 30 percent off (prices site wide are $16 and up).

TeePublic: This massive online marketplace of apparel and home goods ($12 and up) has thousands of designs created by independent artists that receive your support with every purchase (you can even commission items!). All products are made with quality materials and produced sustainably and if you don’t know what you’re looking for, you can explore by categories, including designs by BIPOC. From November 23-30, save 40 percent off site wide.