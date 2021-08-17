Bitcoin And Blockchain For Dummies

What Is Bitcoin?

In present times, Bitcoin has become a raging success among the global population. Bitcoin can be saved safely at this android wallet for crypto. Bitcoin is rapidly emerging as the ultimate way of making money.

But, what is this Bitcoin? Created in 2009, it is essentially a digital cryptocurrency program with no physical existence, decentralized, unlike the currencies issued by state authorities.

It makes use of a blockchain to trade, distribute, store, and be utilized. The success of this cryptocurrency program has encouraged the creation of numerous other cryptocurrencies.

However, investing and trading in Bitcoin comes with its own set of pros, cons, and risks. So, it’s best to do extensive research, analyze the market and study the liabilities of cryptocurrency before investing in Bitcoin.

What Is Blockchain?

While it is common for many to associate blockchain with Bitcoin, it is indeed different from the popular cryptocurrency program. Simply put, a blockchain is a type of ledger that is distributed on a global scale. This ledger contains certain blocks of information that are linked consecutively to one another. Instead of being connected to just one particular server, the info on these blocks is copied to specific mining nodes. These nodes are transparent and can be viewed by anyone!

How Do I Earn With Bitcoin?

Bitcoin Mining

The easiest answer to this is through mining. Bitcoin mining refers to the creation of new bitcoins by solving an extremely complicated computed algorithm or puzzle. Mining is essential to maintain the blockchain. Over the years, various sophisticated programs have been developed whose sole aim is to increase the pace of these mining processes. Sending or receiving coins is known as a Bitcoin transaction, and an important job is it maintain and assure its accuracy.

Bitcoin Trading

This is a risky way of earning money with Bitcoin; hence it is not a method advisable for those new to the world of Bitcoin. Bitcoin trading involves the investors speculating and closely observing the constant rise and fall in the cryptocurrency’s price, thus taking timely advantage of its continuous fluctuating values without even possessing the source coins. The observation of the prices is in the hope of their prices rising after implementing derivatives.

HODLing

HODLing is the funny acronym for ‘Holding On for Dear Life.’ This is a more beginner-friendly manner of earning money on bitcoin. This is a way of encouraging newcomers to not give up on Bitcoin after there is a slight fall in the price of Bitcoin because the ultimate long-term success and wealth are what matters. It basically means that after you get a Bitcoin Wallet, you can wait for the price of the coins to rise and then sell it once it reaches a very high price.

Affiliate Marketing

Just like you, many don’t know anything about Bitcoin, or how it works. This is where affiliate programs come in. Affiliate marketing is basically advertising for crypto products, with the help of social media, like Facebook. These have proven to be very reliable. A small percentage of the profit is paid to those who are advertising as payment.

Bitcoin is all about patience, consistency, and making the right moves at the right time. If you study and learn the basics of crypto and keep building on it, no one can stop you from getting successful and wealthy with Bitcoin!