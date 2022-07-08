Biden To Outline New Steps Aimed At Bolstering Abortion Rights

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. - Losing Your Home?
By
WashingtonPost.com
-
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about gun violence during a primetime address from the White House in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

By Matt Viser

President Biden is planning to outline additional steps aimed at bolstering abortion rights on Friday morning, two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as many Democrats have called on him to respond with bolder and more urgent action.

Biden, joined by Vice President Harris, plans to deliver a speech from the Roosevelt Room at the White House on his efforts to protect access to reproductive health-care services.

He is also planning to sign an executive order that, according to a statement released late Thursday by the White House, will attempt to safeguard access to abortion medication and emergency contraception, protect patient privacy and bolster legal options for those seeking access to such services.

Continue reading (Subscription)

WashingtonPost.com, excerpt posted on SouthFloridaReporter.comJuly 8, 2022

